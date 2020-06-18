Chief economist update: COVID-19 nightmare makes Brexit a dream

June 23 marks the fourth year anniversary of Brexit - the day a referendum was held (and Britons voted in favour of) the United Kingdom leaving the European Union (EU).

The uncertainty (horror) of it all sent Sterling's effective exchange rate diving from its 2008 high of 94.7 to 73.8 - its lowest since 2009. At the same time, the FTSE-100 index cratered from a high of 7104.0 points pre-Brexit to 5534.0 points after then UK Prime Minister David Cameron announced the Brexit referendum in February 2015.

It had been a rough ride heading into Brexit. As well as claiming the scalps of two Prime Ministers - David Cameron and Teresa May - the uncertainty borne of Brexit slowed the UK's economic growth rate from an average annual growth rate of 2.4% in 2015 to a mere 0.5% by 2019.

Then the coronavirus our way came, turning Brexit into dream instead of the nightmare it previously once was and brought closer to home when now reigning Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself, became infected with the virus.

The Bank of England went to work. After keeping the Bank Rate steady at 0.75% since 2018, it chopped 50 basis points to it in an emergency meeting in early March and by another 40 basis points to 0.1% later that month - as well as increasing its government and corporate bond purchases by £200 billion to £645 billion.

Similarly, the Johnson government worked from home - implementing support measures amounting to around 5% of GDP.

Still, latest data show that the UK economy is heading for an even deeper dive.

UK GDP growth plunged by 10.4% in the three months to April following a 2.0% contraction in the previous month.

Worse, despite the government's recent pandemic initiatives (which limited the deterioration in the unemployment rate - 3.9% in April from a half-century low of 3.8% in November 2019), those claiming unemployment insurance more than doubled from 1.229 million in January 2020 to 2.802 million in May.

Those that were fortunate enough to retain their jobs saw their pay packets eroded. The annual growth in average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses) slowed from an 11-year high of 4.0% in July 2020 to 1.7% by April this year. Forecasts of rising unemployment - between 8% this year (BOE) to 9.1% (single coronavirus hit) and 10.4% (double hit) from the OECD - suggest further slowdown in domestic consumption.

It is not surprising, therefore, that financial markets expect the BOE to increase its bond purchases by another £100 billion when it meets tonight.

