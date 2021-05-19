NEWS
Economics

Chief economist update: Confidently sustaining the recovery

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:21PM

Simply stunning!

"The April survey result is simply stunning - with many variables reaching survey highs. Conditions reset last month's high, driven by further gains across trading conditions, profitability and employment. Confidence has also set a new high - pointing to ongoing strength in conditions in the near term".

You, I and Irene would have exclaimed the same just looking at the top line numbers of the latest NAB Business Survey. But the bank's group chief economist, Alan Oster, had first dibs.

Survey says...

Australian business conditions jumped to a new all-time high reading of 32 in April, bettering what was then the record high score of 24 in the previous month, driven by continued improvement to record highs in the index's sub-components:

Trading increased to a reading of 40 in April from 35 in March and 24 in February. Profitability scored 33 in April from 25 in March and 21 in February. Employment rose to 22 in April from 15 in March and 10 in April.

With business conditions like these, the jump in business confidence hardly comes as a surprise. Business confidence surged to a record high reading of 26 in April from the already above long term average readings of 17 in March and 19 in Feb (long-term average is six).

Further, the survey found that confidence improves in all industries and higher in all Australian states "except WA [Western Australia], which was flat.

"Oh, and more, much more than this" the outlook points to continued, if not accelerating, improvement. "Forward orders reset last month's record high - and point to a growing pipeline of work. Capacity utilisation also very high, and implies alongside the strength in a tivity, that firms may need to continue to hire workers and undertake investment in new projects to continue to grow".

Wait there's more!

The fine print in the NAB Business Survey reveals that: "Fieldwork for this survey was conducted from 21 to 30 April 2021, covering over 400 firms across the non-farm business sector."

This was after reports of delays in Australia's vaccine roll-outs and the end of the JobKeeper scheme at the end of March.

...and more, much more than this, the survey was conducted before the federal Treasury's spending splurge announced in the 2021/22 budget on May 11.

But as Ella Fitzgerald sings, "into each life some rain must fall".

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer confidence dropped by 4.8% in May from April. Then again, and as Westpac points out, "It is still the second highest print for the Index since April 2010 and does follow an 11% rise in the Index over the previous three months".

All good and dandy, Andy. The question now is whether Australia is having too much of a good thing that a bad thing - rising inflation - is on its way.

So far so good. The NAB Business survey revealed that while final product prices accelerated to a quarterly rate of 1.0% in April from 0.9% in March, quarterly changes in labour costs (down to 1.6% in April from 1.9% in March), purchase costs (down to 1.6% from 1.9%) and retail prices (down to 0.8% from 1.0%) have been decelerating.

In addition, wages growth remains contained - up 1.5% in the year to the March 2021 quarter from 1.5% in the previous quarter.

The RBA would be justified whether it tapers or not come July.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

