Chief economist update: BOJ expands Enhancement of Monetary Easing

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) added another monetary policy term to our vocabulary at its March 2020 meeting - Enhancement of Monetary Easing - as it tries to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

It had the same label for its expanded policy initiative at its April meeting. Perhaps, the BOJ should have called it "Expanded Enhancement of Monetary Easing".

Most notable, the new programme removed the limit on purchases of 10-year JGBs to keep its yield at 0%; it increased its purchases of commercial paper and corporate debt to ¥20 trillion (from ¥3.2 trillion and ¥4.2 trillion, respectively); it will continue purchases of ETFs and J-REITS; and maintain its "Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control".

This follows Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement in early April "to carry out an unprecedentedly massive scale of economic package worth ¥108 trillion, or 20 percent of GDP, following the immense damage to the economy from the novel coronavirus".

"The package ... will total ¥108 trillion ($989 billion), far exceeding one compiled in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis totaling ¥56 trillion in size, with fiscal spending of ¥15 trillion," according to Reuters.

The BOJ's revised GDP and inflation projections explain why both fiscal and monetary are pulling out all the stops.

In its 'Outlook for Economic Activity (April 2020)' report, the BOJ downgraded GDP growth to -0.4 to -0.1% in FY2019 (from +0.8% to 0.9% predicted only in January - before the coronavirus turned into a pandemic) and by -5.0% to -3.0% in FY2020 (from +0.8% to 1.1%).

While the BOJ largely maintained its CPI inflation forecast at +0.6% in FY2019 (from +0.6% to +0.7% in January), it now sees inflation at around -0.7% to -0.3% in FY2020 (a sharp turnaround from the +1.0% to +1.1% rate projected only three months earlier).

Bad as it may seem, these downgrades could still be downgraded "depending on the timing of the spread of COVID-19 subsiding and on the magnitude of the impact on domestic and overseas economies".

This is also because the Japanese central bank's latest forecasts are "based mainly on the assumption that, while the impact of the spread of COVID-19 remains, firms' and households' medium- to long-term growth expectations will not decline substantially and the smooth functioning of financial intermediation will be ensured with financial system stability being maintained..."

It's hoping for the best but is prepared for the worst...

"With regard to the risk balance, risks to both economic activity and prices are skewed to the downside, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19."

... and formulating another label for its next policy initiative.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.