Economics
Chief economist update: Aussie employment rises... but so does our unemployment rate
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   10:34AM

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) reported that the economy added 13,500 jobs in January - more than market expectations for an increase of 10,000 - with the creation of 46,200 full-time positions more than offsetting the termination of 32,700 part-time staff.

The Australian dollar dropped to as low as US$0.6610 - its lowest level since the GFC - as markets raised their bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would "need" to cut interest rates again soon ... very soon, for this, Virginia, is as good as it gets.

The other stats in the report showed that the unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in January from 5.1% in the previous month - a move further away from the 4.5% rate the RBA considers as full employment.

In addition, the underemployment rate increased to 8.6% from 8.1% in December, suggesting that the flat wages growth seen in the December 2019 quarter would remain flat going forward, at best.

More likely, and unless the lag from the RBA's 2019 interest rate hat trick does the trick in revitalising activity soon, the Australian labour market would continue to weaken.

This is supported by several leading indicators.

The ABS reports itself showing monthly hours worked fell by 8.1 million hours over the month. Employers would ask workers to work more hours before hiring extra staff.

The ANZ job ads survey - which leads employment growth by three to six months - continues to decline, dropping by 11.8% in the year to January.

The employment sub-index of the NAB Business Survey declined to a reading of +1 in January from +4 in November and December last year.

Then there's this from news.com.au on January 15: "The brutal 2020 retail bloodbath has well and truly begun, with 161 popular Australian bricks-and-mortar stores already earmarked for closure just one fortnight into the new year."

As revealed in their response to the latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey, Australians are correct to be concerned with regards to their unemployment prospect. The "unemployment expectations index" rose to a reading of 134.7 in February, up by 0.6% over the month and 12.3% over the year.

I hope that I'm wrong, but at this point, I don't see what good another one or two or three RBA interest rate reductions would achieve - except blow a bubble into the stock and property markets (which would create a new set of problems).

In ex-RBA governor Glenn Stevens' parlance, the RBA has allowed the horse to come to the water of cheap funding, but it still refuses to drink.

Certainly, no business in its right mind would expand investment in plants, equipment or staff if it there's risk of weakening activity ahead.

Then again, as present RBA head Philip Lowe stated after its third rate cut in October last year: "At low interest rates, many investments that didn't make sense at higher interest rates should now make sense ... low interest rates give us the opportunity to lengthen our horizons and think about projects with really long-term pay-offs."

That is, low interest rates would compensate for the increased risk.

The problem is, as ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott, pointed out in the same month and using the ANZ's experience, the bank still assumes a cost of capital - hurdle rate - of 10% even after funding costs have fallen sharply over the past few years.

It's time for the government to lead the consumer and business horses to come to the water of increased fiscal spending.

