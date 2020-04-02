NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: AUD depreciation no cure for coronavirus
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   11:26AM

All good things must come to an end and this 'Lucky Country's' luck appears to have ran out after enjoying 28 years and a bit without an economic recession.

Australia has survived economic and financial market upheavals over the past three decades (or just about) chiefly thanks to the floating Australian dollar - doing what a floating currency do best ... restoring economic equilibrium.

The Australian dollar's depreciation during times of turmoil has kept the domestic economy afloat.

Recent history shows the effectiveness of the AUD depreciation in shielding the domestic economy from worries galore.

The AUD/US sank from US$0.80 to below US$60 during the Asian financial crisis in 1997, that was quickly followed by the Russian debt default and the collapse of Long-term Capital Management (LTCM) in 1998; it fell from around US$0.65 to US$0.49 during the US recession in 2001 following the September 11 attacks of the same year; and, it dropped from US$0.91 to US$0.62 at the onset of the GFC in 2007- when most major economies went into a Great Recession.

The coronavirus crisis has so far taken the A$/US$ exchange rate to as low as US$0.5821 from this year's high of US$0.7029.

Central banks' race to the bottom (in terms of policy interest rates) that transpired in response to the GFC was aimed at cheapening their respective currencies to gain competitive advantage in the global markets.

As any currency warrior would tell you, this is good for the domestic economy. Exporters would find their wares more competitive in the world market (even with higher tariffs). Not only that, exporters would receive an extra boost from their foreign currency-denominated earnings when they're translated back into home money.

There's more! Domestic import-competing industries would also get a bump up as products sourced overseas become more expensive in local currency, encouraging consumers to buy local produce.

Wait there's one more. The cheap local currency also makes domestic assets attractive to foreign eyes.

Not this time though. The coronavirus health emergency that's virtually frozen most economic activity around the planet showed us the limits of currency depreciation.

A cheaper currency cannot gain the upper hand against others. One nation cannot gain a competitive advantage against another when trade's at a virtual standstill. Nor will it induce import-substitution when social isolation and lockdowns limit domestic spending - as would the negative wealth effect from the sharp decline in the financial markets.

That's why no one's mentioning a currency war these days. We're all in this together.

This time is really different.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

