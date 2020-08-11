NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Ardern's ardour
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   10:51AM

Big congratulations to our next door neighbours, you've done well.

August 10 marked 100 days that the country has gone without any recorded case of coronavirus infection - 'twas way back on May 1 when New Zealand reported the last infection.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's tough measures worked but our Kiwi brethren must also be congratulated for not invoking their "human and civil rights" to party when Jacinda imposed Stage 4 restrictions - that closed down all non-essential services - on March 25.

New Zealanders general compliance allowed the government to remove restrictions -- except border controls -- less than three months later (on June 8).

"The more we are together, together, together,
Oh! The more we are together
The merrier we'll be."
- Irvin King

So far, so good. New Zealand hasn't experience a second wave like Australia.

Still, as Bloomberg notes: "While a government wage subsidy has prevented heavy job losses, protecting incomes and underpinning spending. That may change when the subsidy ends next month and New Zealand's closed border starts to take its toll on the international tourism and education sectors, both key foreign exchange earners."

Unlike its peers, New Zealand's unemployment rose to just 4.2% in the March quarter - a one-year high - before easing back to 4% in the June quarter.

This should reverse the 1.3% quarter on quarter drop (-0.2%) in the economy's national output in the national quarter.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets for policy deliberations tomorrow. Will they, won't they?

"Six of nine economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the RBNZ to hold its quantitative easing limit at NZ$60 billion ($40 billion) on Wednesday; three say the program will be increased," according to Bloomberg.

Those expecting mo' money from the RBNZ fear that the expiration of the Ardern government's job subsidy in September would lift the country's unemployment rate. At the same time that New Zealand still has its borders closed - that'll hit the tourism and education sectors -- would remain a drag on the nation's growth.

For sure and for certain, risks remain for as long as the rest of the world isn't able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is evident in countries such as Vietnam and Japan that were able to control transimissions early but are now experiencing a spike in infections.

Nonetheless, barring a second wave and given its success in controlling coronavirus infections, New Zealand would emerge healthier and wealthier than its peers.

All thanks to Jacinda's ardour and the Kiwis' un-begrudging compliance.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: BloombergJacinda ArdernReserve Bank of New Zealand
