Economics
Chief economist update: A whole new world
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   11:18AM

Daily reports of the rising number infections and fatalities from COVID-19 are matched only by tightening restrictions on social interaction and the ever-increasing amount of money released from government and central bank coffers.

How wide and far-ranging future lockdown rules become and how much more trillions are spent will depend on the successful containment, if not total eradication, of the coronavirus.

There's little doubt in anyone's mind that one day, someday, a cure, vaccine will be developed. That, or "in the long run, we're all dead".

This is a quote from John Maynard Keynes - he, who gave birth to Keynesian economics that posits increased government spending during recessions to raise aggregate demand.

This worked during the GFC, but it appears, not this time. Most governments all over the world are underwriting rents, mortgages, business costs, wages, etc. Sure, this would limit the downdraft from the virtual freezing in economic activity, but it'll be impotent in lifting household spending.

Especially when consumers are "ordered" to stay indoors or they choose to lock themselves in for fear of contracting the virus. Not only that, those few brave souls wearing hazmats, who dare go out would find very little to spend their government-given money to spend on with almost all non-essential services shuttered and those that are opened, have run out of stock to sell.

There goes demand management. There went "just-in-time" supply management too - a 1990s phenomenon thought to have limited recessions.

Another long-held theory being shoo'd out by the coronavirus is David Ricardo's theory of competitive advantage, used by economists everywhere to extol the virtue of open borders and the gains from international trade.

Sure, it works from the point of view of cost reduction, greater efficiency and productivity and the ultimate aim of a capitalist society, profitability.

But the spread of the coronavirus now dictates everyman to be a self-sufficient island. The less you are dependent on others - if you could grow your own food; have your own water supply, heat, etc. - the less you'll need social contact and the safer you will be.

In many of my writings, I have lauded the fall of the Berlin Wall in the late-1980s and the disintegration of the USSR - basically the end of communism and the Cold War - as providing a peace dividend for all the world to profit from, as necessary spending on defense and espionage became unnecessary and instead put to more productive enterprise.

Even China - under Deng Xiao Ping - has embraced pseudo-capitalism and its economy boomed, in effect, marking the triumph of capitalism over socialism.

But is the coronavirus walking us back into the future? The future where governments become bigger brothers with greater control over our daily lives? Command economy?

As China's experience displays, central planning and government monopoly are capable of quick decisive action into redirecting resources - they were able to build two hospitals in less than two weeks - and mandating total lockdowns - that led to early containment of the virus.

China's citizens needed to obey or their heads will roll (literally).

Unlike recent reports from news.com.au that Australians forced into quarantine at five-star hotels at the government's expense are still whingeing and not satisfied with their accommodation.

At the end of the day, what will be the new world economic order after this crisis has passed?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

