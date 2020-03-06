NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: A crisis of supply, demand and confidence
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   11:11AM

When you read reports that police have tasered a man over an argument over toilet paper, you know that the coronavirus hysteria has come to Australia.

This followed news of emptied toilet paper shelves at supermarkets that has now extended to "necessities" - canned goods, frozen dinners, pasta, rice, sugar, etc. - families are hoarding to survive three to six months of the apocalypse. I even came across a news item saying that some stores were reporting panic-buying in booze - yes, beer, whiskey, gin, those kinds of stuff.

If you gonna go, might as well go happy, 'ey? (just an afterthought, this also applies to toilet paper as well).

But I digress, the fear factor wrought by the corona virus - cancellation of festivities and major events, closures of schools, offices and even entire towns, travel bans and shutdowns of tourist attractions, etc. - has gotten out of hand that, I'm now eating my own words when I under-estimated the adverse repercussions of COVID-19 (gulp).

The OECD has already slashed its 2020 growth forecast by 50 basis points to 2.4% and the IMF now expects world growth to be lower than last year's 2.9% rate. In its World Economic Outlook report published in January 2020, the IMF predicted the world economy to expand by 3.3% this year. Worse, not a few are pencilling in an increased risk of a recession.

These dire prognoses, along with the heightened volatility in the financial markets, have spurred finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 to assure us, mere mortals, of a concerted response.

Several central banks have already cut interest rates led by the Reserve Bank of Australia and underscored by the US Federal Reserve's inter-meeting 50 basis point rate reduction, quickly followed by the Bank of Canada's half a percentage point cut, with other central banks expected to announce easier policies very soon.

But apart from running low on ammunition, would lower and lower interest rates be sufficient to reverse - or at least mitigate - the coronavirus' negative impact?

Low/zero interest rates theoretically induce borrowing that, in the case of households, raise consumption and spending, and in the case of businesses, lift investment.

All well and good. But the coronavirus is a peculiar animal (well, organism really).

Low and even nil borrowing costs would be unable to re-start operations in factories that couldn't source raw materials from their suppliers and/or whose workers are ill, quarantined or simply afraid of contracting the virus in their workplace or as they commute to their workplace.

That is the supply problem. Lower interest rates could theoretically ramp up demand but increased demand amounts to zilch if there's nothing to buy.

But it's slowly becoming apparent that there's not only a supply problem but a demand problem as well.

The panic buying of recent weeks suggests that central banks don't need to lower interest rates to boost demand, it is there. However, in a worse-case scenario, sick people are unable to go shopping, consume less (recreation, entertainment, travel) and "well" people will prefer to stay at home, scared of being infected.

The coronavirus has brought upon us a crisis in supply and demand and from the financial markets' reaction, a crisis in confidence.

Read more: CoronavirusIMFBank of CanadaOECDReserve Bank of AustraliaUS Federal ReserveWorld Economic Outlook
