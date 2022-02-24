Chief economist: Thank you, Putin

War, huh, yeah

What is it good for?

Absolutely nothing, uhh

- Edwin Starr

"Crude soars, and stocks and crypto bomb lower, as fears of a Russia-Ukraine war consume global markets" - Fortune.com (22 February 2022)

"The Dow Falls Just Short of a Correction. Could the Russia Effect Be Tightening Its Grip?" - Barrons.com (23 February 2022)

"Equities tumble and US dollar rises as Russia/ Ukraine fears escalate" Reuters (23 February 2022)

"Stocks Extend Losses as US Adds Russia Sanction ... S&P 500 pushes deeper into correction territory; bonds slid" -Bloomberg (23 February 2022)

Whatever printed or online financial market media you're reading, the song remains the same; blame the current woes on Vladimir (Putin) and his invasion of Ukraine.

As many investors are aware, uncertainty isn't good for markets. So much so that that the CBOE VIX index - the "fear gauge" - has soared by 7.7% to 31.02 on the aforementioned headlines (its highest level since late January this year). Consequently, world equity market indices and bond prices have been going down.

We've been through this before. The 1990 Gulf War, September 11, and more comparable Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Just like today, these brought fear in the market. Just like during those times, markets will recover and even proceeded to record new all-time highs. This, despite "hiccups" brought on by the Asian financial crisis of 1997/98; the dotcom bust in 2000; the global financial crisis in 2008/09; and, the European sovereign debt crisis of 2010/13.

Threats and sanctions won't stop Putin, the US and NATO know it. At the same time, they're not willing to go on an all-out war against Russia - not with China watching - that'll eventually lead to a zero-sum game where everybody loses.

Certainly, the current geopolitical uncertainty is causing angst among investors. But if we all stand back and consider the broader scheme of things, it is the actual/expected/planned withdrawal of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus measures that are creating the current correction in equity and bond markets.

Central banks and governments are draining (or about to) liquidity to prevent inflation from running far away from their targets.

This is a double-edged sword in that reduced fiscal and monetary stimulus and higher consumer prices depress consumer spending and by extension, business revenues - the very same policies that have sent financial markets to expect higher and higher sales and profits.

At the end of the day, while some companies will be affected by Russia's move on Ukraine, NATO and Putin know all too well that pushing the current tensions to an all-out war wouldn't benefit anyone.

Like all the geopolitical tensions before this, those who were brave enough to "be greedy when everybody was fearful" would reap their just reward.

War may be good for absolutely nothing, but history proves that it creates a cheaper entry point into the equity markets.