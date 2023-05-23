Newspaper icon
Chief distribution officer leaves Praemium

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAY 2023   12:00PM

After seven years, Martin Morris stepped down from his role of chief distribution officer at Praemium, with no direct replacement in sight.

Morris, who announced his departure on LinkedIn, will serve a precursory three months' gardening leave until mid-August.

In a statement, Praemium said the exit is the result of a strategic review "to focus on client needs, strengthen its market share and deliver on its growth aspirations." It said this resulted in some structural changes to better align business areas with its overall strategy.

"Martin played an instrumental role in building both the distribution team and awareness of Praemium during his tenure and we thank him for his important contribution to Praemium's growth over many years," Praemium said.

In his LinkedIn post, Morris wrote: "I have a good period to review the last seven years, to talk to my network and map out what the next challenge looks like."

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity afforded me by Andrew Varlamos, Anna Itsiopoulos, Michael Ohanessian and Paul Gutteridge back in August 2016.

He added: "The experience has been amazing and the team over that time built an amazing business and now it is the time for a new cohort to lead the business and its strategic direction."

Meanwhile, Praemium said it has yet to find a direct replacement for Morris, with the distribution leadership team currently reporting directly to chief strategy officer Denis Orrock.

"Denis Orrock, chief strategy officer has assumed responsibility for distribution, marketing, customer success, and platform operations," Praemium said.

"Denis will play a key role in building solid relationships with this sector and has the expertise to help deliver our strong growth aspirations in Australia."

