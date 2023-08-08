Newspaper icon
Charter Hall REIT cops $198m loss

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023   12:45PM

A Charter Hall REIT suffered a major blow to its bottom line, copping a $198 million loss as substantial devaluations in the commercial real estate sector materialise in the 2023 financial year results.

The Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) made a whopping 122% loss after raking in a profit of $911.9 million in the prior period.

The property fund manager calculated adverse net fair value movements on its properties totalling to a loss of $362.7 million, a far cry from a profit of $625.9 million in FY22.

The latest results comprised valuation losses totalling $353.6 million, revaluation decrements from acquisition costs of $7.6 million and straight lining of rental income, amortisation of lease fees and incentives of $1.5 million.

CLW has 444 properties classified as long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) retail out of the total 549. The rest are in industrial and logistics, office, social infrastructure, and agri-logistics.

Long WALE retail suffered a 5.3% devaluation year on year to end at $2.9 billion. Agri-logistics, valued at $264 million, was hit by 15.7%, while office properties dropped 9.1% to $1.3 billion.

The combined value of the portfolio dropped by only 4% year on year to $6.8 billion.

CLW's fund manager Avi Anger said during the 2023 financial year, the portfolio "delivered a strong net property income increase of 10.6% driven by like-for-like growth of 4.4%, with the balance driven by acquisition activity".

"The portfolio enjoys strong rental growth as a result of the high proportion of CPI-linked leases, high levels of occupancy and quality of tenants. CLW's portfolio remains well positioned to continue to deliver strong rental growth, whilst higher interest costs remain a headwind for all AREITs," Anger said.

Separately, Dexus' Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) also reported a loss of $8.4 million in FY23 after making a $82.6 million profit in the year prior.

The loss stemmed from $41.3 million of asset devaluations, reflecting a 5% decline on prior book values.

The portfolio is worth $781 million and invests in commercial real estate landscape, particularly in convenience retail, as well as other assets with a non-discretionary focus, such as fuel service stations. Some 88% of income DXC's is derived from major fuel tenants.

Jason Weate, fund manager of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT, said that DXC had 82 of its 105 investment properties independently valued during the year, with the remainder subject to internal valuations.

"We have delivered on our strategic objective to further strengthen DXC's capital position via an expanded divestment program, executing on $52.3 million5 of disposals at attractive pricing for our investors," he said.

"This reflects a strong outcome in a subdued market, reducing pro forma gearing to below the midpoint of our target 25 to 40% target range and lowering exposure to floating rate debt, as well as improving overall portfolio quality with 42% of asset sales in regional locations."

