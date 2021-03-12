NEWS
Regulatory
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   12:25PM

Lawyers for Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and Colonial First State (CFS) in its ongoing case against ASIC have told the court the parties have no intention of admitting to any contraventions in relation to Essential Super and an alleged $22 million in conflicted remuneration.

ASIC first filed against CBA and CFS in June 2020 alleging Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL) paid more than $22 million in conflicted remuneration to CBA to distribute Colonial's Essential Super product, both digitally and through the bank's substantial branch network.

At a case management hearing yesterday, CBA's representative told the court the prospects of the bank admitting to any contraventions "are non-existent".

Addressing the court, CBA's lawyer said: "... the crux of the definition is that the benefit, whether monetary or non-monetary, because of the nature of that benefit or the circumstances in which it is given, could have reasonably be expected to influence the choice of the financial product recommended or the advice given."

This followed ASIC's lawyer relaying CBA and CFS's defence that "there was no influence of the type spoken of in the definition of conflicted remuneration... sums of money were relatively small, payments would or would probably have occurred by way of dividends if there was not an agreement", and that the concepts of CBA staff encouraging customers to consider Essential Super and of written agreements between CBA and CFS promising to pay revenue connected to Essential Super back to the former are not controversial.

"One of the essences of our case is simply this, that the first defendant purchased the second defendant in - over 20 years ago for one of the largest sums in Australian corporate history, almost $10 billion, precisely because the second defendant was capable and expert in manufacturing wealth management products, including superannuation products. It wanted a subsidiary that was able to manufacture these products for it to sell," CBA's lawyer said.

"Fast forward 12 years later when the government introduces MySuper legislation that creates simple super products, the very notion that some journal entries which washed out between a company and its wholly owned subsidiary would influence whether that parent sold the products manufactured by its wholly owned subsidiary when it had purchased it 12 years earlier precisely so that those products could be available to it is, we think, a novel proposition."

He described the case as a "binary matter", saying: "There's no pot of money to be divided amongst the clients that would normally come out of a mediation. The regulator seeks declarations of contravention from us."

"What we would suggest, in a very novel application of the provisions on which there's not much authority, it is - I must tell your Honour, the prospects of us admitting to those contraventions are non-existent at this moment," the lawyer said.

If CBA were to admit to contraventions, he said, it would be similar to the failed Wagyu and Shiraz case between ASIC and Westpac; "There is a very reasonable prospect in my - at least, your Honour, in my submission, that that contradictor - much as in the Westpac case with my learned friend's client - would come up and say, "I don't know why the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to these admissions when it hasn't contravened the law."

In concluding, Justice Anderson said he would not be ordering mediation.

"If they think it's possible to settle the matter, then I don't think they need the intervention of the court by court order to discuss any potential resolution, albeit, for the reasons identified this morning in submissions, it being an unlikely prospect," he said.

According to ASIC, around 390,000 Australians became members of Essential Super as a result of the distribution agreement, which ASIC believes amounts to a contravention of the Corporations Act's ban on conflicted remuneration.

ASIC said the arrangements could reasonably be expected to influence the choice of financial product recommended by the bank to its retail clients, or the financial advice it provided them.

A trial is set to take place later this year. ASIC's lawyer suggested the trial may last up to eight days.

