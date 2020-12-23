Challenger to buy industry-fund-owned bank

Challenger will spend $35 million to buy Catholic Super's banking business, in a move that Bell Porter says could have more upside than suggested by the company this morning.

Challenger and MyLife MyFinance have entered into an agreement with an expected settlement date of March 2021. The transaction needs approval from the Federal Treasurer and Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

The ASX-listed company will expand MLMF's term deposit offering by replicating the investment strategy it uses in its term annuity business. Second, the acquisition will allow Challenger to target a wider range of customers.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Richard Howes said the firm has considered an ADI licence over the past two years, and MLMF's investment in its technology will allow Challenger to scale and streamline the business.

"Adding a digital domestic banking capability to sit alongside our Life and Funds Management operations will broaden the ways in which we provide financial security for retirement and will further diversify our distribution channels," Howes said.

"Term deposits represent a significant asset class for Australian retirees and entering the market provides an opportunity to play a greater role supporting the retirement incomes of our customers while also attracting a new cohort of customers."

Challenger will fund the $35 million price plus the ADI capital requirements via a $100 million distribution in the March quarter. Normalised NPAT for FY21 will be $3 million lower but still within the guidance range of $390 million to $440 million.

It expects the bank to break even from FY22.

Bell Porter says opportunity bigger than it seems

According to APRA statistics at October end, the bank had $166 million in total resident assets. By this measure, it is the third-smallest ADI of the roughly 124 operating in Australia.

Bell Porter's Lafitani Sotiriou in a note sent to clients this morning said the opportunity could be material for Challenger and bigger than what the guidance this morning suggest.

"In short, CGF is set to offer term deposits under the same economics and asset and liability structure as its current term annuities," Sotiriou said.

"To be clear, CGF is set to offer term deposits, but gain the net interest margin through existing investment methods (for a one-year term it is likely to be high quality fixed income investments), rather than through relying on Home Loans like the major banks do."

He noted the annuity market, where Challenger dominates, is less than 5% of the $1 trillion term deposit market that Catholic Super's bank has access to.

He said the ADI licence gives Challenger the opportunity to potentially offer specialised loan products such as reverse mortgages.

"CGF's current one-year term annuity rate is 1.04%. This compares to CBA's current one-year term deposit rate of 0.55%, so we anticipate demand could be high..."

"When an adviser sells a term deposit (or rolls it over), they can do so without a statement of advice (SOA), that is it can be execution only. Whereas with an annuity an SOA is needed for new sale and rollover. This removes significant red tape; The distribution channels expand considerably when/if CGF is able to get their term deposits through all the usual channels..."

Why Catholic Super is getting out of banking

Catholic Super partnered with Equipsuper under an extended public offer in 2019.

Togethr Trustees said the decision to sell comes after an extensive review of operations and assets, which determined that growing the bank would require additional investment and focus. It has decided to focus on superannuation where it is targeting $50 billion in total assets by 2025.

"This move ensures our funds can focus on our core goal of achieving excellence in superannuation, delivered with care," Togethr Trustees chief executive Scott Cameron said.

"We believe that the transaction with Challenger is an excellent outcome for our members and provides a great home for MyLife MyFinance customers and staff."

"MyLife MyFinance staff have done an incredible job of building a strong banking offering, and we believe this move will enable the next step in the bank's journey," Cameron said, adding services to MLMF customers will continue uninterrupted.