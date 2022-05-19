Challenger restructures for growth

Challenger is restructuring as part of a broader strategy to reach more customers, in a plan that will see the departure of the current chief executive of its life division.

The group is creating a new 'Customer' division which will comprise all customer functions for the group and as part of its desire to reach more customers by opening up new channels. A chief customer officer to lead the new division will also be appointed in time.

"The new customer division will enable Challenger to meet our ambitions of expanding our customer reach and enhancing our proposition," Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton said.

While she will assist with the creation of the new business, current chief executive, life Angela Murphy will leave the business.

She has been with the business for a decade, having initially joined in 2012 as executive general manager, human resources. In that time, she has also held the roles of chief executive, distribution, product and marketing and acting head of retail distribution.

Thanking Murphy for her tenure, Hamilton said: "She has delivered great outcomes for both our customers and shareholders, including the business' highly successful diversification strategy."

Replacing her will be Anton Kapel, the group's current chief financial officer, life and appointed actuary. He has been promoted to the role of chief executive, life and solutions.

The change is effective June 1, and he will oversee life investments, investment solutions and actuarial, the group said.

Before joining Challenger in 2018 Kapel was chief actuary at AMP and also spent two decades with Towers Watson.

"Anton has extensive investment expertise and a deep understanding of our business. Combined with his 17 years of experience in senior financial services roles, he is the ideal candidate to drive growth and lead our life and solutions team," Hamilton said.