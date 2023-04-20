Newspaper icon
Investment
Challenger reports strong retail annuity sales

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 20 APR 2023   12:51PM

In an ASX announcement, Challenger reported a significant uptick in retail annuity sales in quarter three.

Challenger's total Life sales were $2 billion, reflecting strong retail and Japanese sales. However, institutional sales ($1 billion) fell by 50%.

Challenger's assets under management (AUM) rose by 2% over the same period, reaching $102 billion.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said: "Our third quarter performance reflects our efforts to remix annuity sales, with a focus on growing longer duration retail retirement annuity business."

Time to buy smaller companies?

"Sales across our retirement income products in Life have remained strong. Retail annuity sales increased 48% supported by attractive rate, rising demand for guaranteed lifetime income and a growing number of Australians entering retirement."

But as Challenger has prioritised growth in longer duration retail business, Hamilton acknowledged the moderation of institutional annuity sales, with a lower level of maturities reinvested.

"Institutional annuity sales are typically much shorter duration, and we remain very disciplined on institutional term annuity pricing," he said.

Challenger's total funds under management (FUM) increased 3% during the quarter, totalling $96 billion. This growth was primarily driven by Fidante and positive market movements.

Earlier this month, Challenger revealed a strategic real estate partnership with Elanor Investors Group, which will see Elanor become its commercial real estate partner, while Fidante will serve as Elanor's exclusive distribution partner.

As part of the agreement, Challenger will sell its Australian real estate business to Elanor for $42 million, which will be received in new Elanor securities. Upon completion, Challenger's holding in Elanor is expected to represent 18% of Elanor securities on issue.

Meanwhile, Hamilton announced that Challenger expects to launch the first iteration of its annuity digital experience in the fourth quarter, which will allow customers to buy simple annuity products within minutes.

