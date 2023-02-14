Newspaper icon
Challenger reports strong results

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 14 FEB 2023   12:38PM

Challenger had an increase in net profit before tax despite a significant drop in statutory net profit after tax due to negative market movements.

Challenger's 1H23 net profit before tax (NPBT) rose 5% to $250 million, with the higher earnings driven by strong book growth from the Life business.

However, statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $123 million was down 56%.

Challenger's assets under management (AUM) were $99 billion, up 1% in the half, but down 14% on prior comparable period (pcp).

Challenger Life, the company's retirement income brand, had performed well, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was $263 million, up 13%.

Life earnings benefited from favourable macroeconomic conditions, particularly, interest rates rising off historical lows and fixed income credit spreads widening. Higher interest rates have also helped drive margin expansion and demand for annuity sales.

Total Life sales were up 11% to $5.5 billion, driven by "exceptional" growth in retail annuity sales; up 89% to $2.1 billion. Retail sales also benefited from strong reinvestment rates; 68% of fixed term maturities were reinvested into a new product.

Meanwhile, institutional sales fell 14% to $2.9 billion.

Challenger's Funds Management business EBIT was down 42% to $31 million, due to lower average funds under management (FUM) of $93 billion compared to period prior.

The Funds Management FUM balance was maintained by positive investment market performance of $3.1 billion, which offset net outflows of $1.8 billion and distributions to customers ($1.4 billion).

Net outflows were attributed to low margin fixed income products.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said: "We have positioned the business to benefit from rising interest rates, which have stimulated strong demand for retail annuities, particularly longer dated products."

"In Funds Management, our diverse offering has allowed our business to largely withstand market conditions, with total FUM remaining stable over the half."

In an ASX announcement, the company also said it's accelerating growth and diversifying revenue streams through strategic partnerships.

Challenger has established new strategic partnerships with Apollo, and SimCorp.

Challenger and Apollo have collaborated on bringing the Apollo Aligned Alternatives (AAA) fund to Australia. The two companies have also been working on a non-bank lending joint venture that will provide finance solutions in sectors not well served by traditional providers.

Also, in October 2022, Challenger and SimCorp established Artega Investment Administration, a joint venture providing technology-led investment administration services to investment managers and superannuation funds.

"The Apollo non-bank lending joint venture and Artega are progressing in line with management's expectations," Hamilton said.

"Both businesses are now operational and have leadership appointed. These partnerships will leverage the capabilities and expertise of our global partners and will further diversify Challenger's revenue streams and build long-term growth."

For the current fiscal year, Challenger anticipates a continuation of its profit growth and confirms its guidance range for the normalised NPBT between $485 million and $535 million.

Following Challenger's announcement, at the time of writing, its share price rose 5.3%.

Read more: ChallengerApolloSimCorpFund managementArtega Investment AdministrationNick HamiltonASX
