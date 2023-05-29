Challenger real estate arm price tag drops

The sale price of Challenger's real estate funds management business to Elanor Investors Group has dropped to $37.7 million after an institutional client announced it will not be part of the transaction.

The purchase price of Australian real estate business (CRE) was originally agreed at $41.8 million and involved Challenger's Fidante exclusively distributing Elanor's managed funds.

Elanor announced this morning that it was advised by Challenger that "one third party institutional mandate will not transfer" but did not provide more details.

As a result, Elanor will issue up to 24.8 million of its shares to Fidante, representing 16.7% of the securities it has on issue so that Challenger will have the largest ownership.

Elanor said the transaction has a clawback mechanism in which it can buyback or reduce a portion of the consideration securities if and when certain agreed milestones are not met over a three-year period to protect shareholders from downside risk.

There is also the chance that the purchase price will reduce to $27.7 million if no third-party institutional mandate transfers as part of acquisition, Elanor said. If so, Elanor will only issue 18.1 million shares for Challenger to have a 12.8% stake.

Challenger's real estate funds management business has about $3.4 billion in assets across the retail, industrial and office sectors.

Elanor anticipates it will have $6.4 billion in assets under management upon completion and is urging shareholders to vote in favour of the acquisition at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 30.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said: "Challenger will benefit from both alignment and access to growth via the acquisition of a strategic stake in Elanor, and we are excited to continue to grow the real estate platform together with the Elanor team."