Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Challenger offloads banking business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:34PM

Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Challenger spent $35 million to buy the banking business from Catholic Super in December 2020. The aim was to reach a wider range of customers and to expand the bank's term deposit offering by replicating the same strategy used in its term annuity business.

At the time, Challenger said it expected to break even on the purchase from FY22.

Today, the group announced the bank would be sold to Heartland Group, a New Zealand-based, ASX-listed financial services company.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Heartland will pay $36 million for the business, funded through existing resources, it said. As at June 30, the business had $89 million of retail lending, $17 million of corporate lending and $228 million of deposits.

The acquisition is part of the group's strategic expansion in Australia, saying it needed to become an ADI to access a deep and efficient pool of funding; potential uplift in margin; and to provide a platform to grow the business.

"Heartland's purchase of Challenger Bank signals a major step forward in our Australian expansion strategy. A pathway to acquiring an ADI licence would create access to deep and efficient funding pools which allows for growth and the possibility of improved margins. This particular acquisition also presents the opportunity to build a high-quality and scalable banking platform in Australia, allowing reach to more customers," Heartland chief executive Jeff Greenslade said.

"Our approach in the Australian market is guided by our best or only strategy, meaning we will target segments of the market where we can provide products where we can differentiate from the mainstream."

The group's Reverse Mortgage and Livestock Finance businesses will be transferred to sit under the Challenger Bank.

Greenslade added that the plan is to scale the bank's digital banking platforms to broaden the reach of its existing offerings.

Read more: AustraliaHeartland GroupNew ZealandADIChallenger BankJeff GreensladeCatholic SuperLivestock FinanceMortgage
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Partners Group expands Australian team
UBS picks new head of investment research
Fidante revamps brand, online offering
Household Capital partners with Genworth
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC
ETF industry drops in value
Worst performing super funds named
BGL automates crypto trading
Hejaz launches financial advice service
iPartners welcomes first NZ hire

Editor's Choice

QAR could see 12% increase in insured Aussies

CHLOE WALKER
According to research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the introduction of a scalable advice model for life insurance would see more than a million Australians have the life insurance cover they need.

Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

Challenger offloads banking business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.