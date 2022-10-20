Challenger offloads banking business

Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Challenger spent $35 million to buy the banking business from Catholic Super in December 2020. The aim was to reach a wider range of customers and to expand the bank's term deposit offering by replicating the same strategy used in its term annuity business.

At the time, Challenger said it expected to break even on the purchase from FY22.

Today, the group announced the bank would be sold to Heartland Group, a New Zealand-based, ASX-listed financial services company.

Heartland will pay $36 million for the business, funded through existing resources, it said. As at June 30, the business had $89 million of retail lending, $17 million of corporate lending and $228 million of deposits.

The acquisition is part of the group's strategic expansion in Australia, saying it needed to become an ADI to access a deep and efficient pool of funding; potential uplift in margin; and to provide a platform to grow the business.

"Heartland's purchase of Challenger Bank signals a major step forward in our Australian expansion strategy. A pathway to acquiring an ADI licence would create access to deep and efficient funding pools which allows for growth and the possibility of improved margins. This particular acquisition also presents the opportunity to build a high-quality and scalable banking platform in Australia, allowing reach to more customers," Heartland chief executive Jeff Greenslade said.

"Our approach in the Australian market is guided by our best or only strategy, meaning we will target segments of the market where we can provide products where we can differentiate from the mainstream."

The group's Reverse Mortgage and Livestock Finance businesses will be transferred to sit under the Challenger Bank.

Greenslade added that the plan is to scale the bank's digital banking platforms to broaden the reach of its existing offerings.