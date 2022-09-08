Challenger offers new fixed term annuity

Challenger has launched a new guaranteed fixed three-year term annuity at 4.4% per annum.

It said investors who choose to receive all their capital back at the end of the term will

receive guaranteed annual payments over the period.

The investment manager highlighted some key benefits of the annuity and said with

certainty that income won't be impacted by the performance of the share market.

It added that investors can expect regular, guaranteed annual payments as well as cover estate planning by nominating beneficiaries.

Challenger's chief customer officer Stuart Kingham said the offering is potentially better than many other low-risk options and comes with the Challenger guarantee.

"It reflects Challenger's ability to offer competitive rate annuities, in an environment where the

Reserve Bank of Australia is raising the official cash rate," he explained.

"For many retirees and savers, this offer could be attractive, particularly when compared to other defensive assets."

Kingham added that fixed term annuities give investors the security of a guaranteed income that isn't impacted by market fluctuations.

"Annuities are designed to be held to maturity with regular payments that provide reliable cash flow for the selected term, which can be set from one to 50 years for a minimum investment of $10,000," he concluded.