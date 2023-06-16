Newspaper icon
Challenger lowers stake in Elanor

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUN 2023   12:42PM

Challenger's majority stake in Elanor Investors Group continues to drop as another investor has come in to secure a minority stake.

Challenger will now have a 13.7% interest in ASX-listed Elanor (ENN), down from 16.7% as revised in May. This dropped further from the initial stake announced in April of 18%.

This is because both parties this morning announced that the Abu Dhabi Investment Council has stepped in to secure a 3% stake in the transaction. Challenger will transfer 4.5 million out of the 24.8 million shares due to be issued to ADIC.

The sale price was originally agreed at $41.8 million and then reduced to $37.7 million.

Challenger's remaining 20.3 million shares will be subject to escrow and clawback provisions. Elanor will be able to clawback up to 15.7 million of the securities at 63% of the purchase price if certain investment management agreements are terminated within nine months of completion. The provision also covers certain financial metrics to be achieved until 30 June 2026.

Elanor announced in May that it was advised by Challenger that "one third party institutional mandate will not transfer" but did not provide more details.

ADIC is the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government. It became part of if Mubadala Investment Company in 2019, which is the investment and development company of the Abu Dhabi government.

Elanor said it will grant ADIC options to acquire up to 7.5 million Elanor securities subject to certain conditions. ADIC's interest will increase to 7.7% if it chooses to vest and exercise the options.

Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis said: "We are pleased to have secured the transfer of the ADIC mandate and ASIC becoming a substantial investor in ENN. We look forward to delivering strong investment returns for ADIC's real estate investments and growing AUM for the Elanor Group."

Elanor still expects to have $6.4 billion in AUM after the deal finalises.

Read more: ChallengerADICENNElanor Investors GroupAbu Dhabi Investment CouncilGlenn WillisMubadala Investment Company
Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

ROSE MARY PETRASS
Santos has admitted that its retired offshore oil and gas field Legendre has been leaking gas for a decade, throwing into doubt investor abilities to meet net zero plans.

FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics

KARREN VERGARA
The independent body tasked with reviewing the competency of APRA and ASIC has released a list of draft metrics it will use to measure the regulators against and is asking for industry feedback.

New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans

CHLOE WALKER
Bondi-based digital wealth management platform New Quantum has signed a business combination agreement with Canna-Global Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company in the US.

