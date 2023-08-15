Challenger Life books record annuity sales

Challenger Life books record annuity salesBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023 12:29PM
Challenger Life reaped the benefits of regulatory reforms in the 2023 financial year and a greying population as retail and institutional investors alike increasingly turn to retirement income products.
Annuity sales stemming from the domestic retail market jumped 53% to $3.6 billion in FY23, split across retail term annuity sales of $2.9 billion (up 53%) and lifetime sales of $700 million (up 49%).
Some 74% of new business annuity sales were longer dated at two years, up from 50% in FY22.
Retail sales were also supported by an increase in adviser quoting levels, up 59% on the prior corresponding period.
Institutional sales reached $5.4 billion, of which $4.2 billion came from Challenger Index Plus sales. In total, Challenger Life booked sales of $9.7 billion, although steady year on year, was largely driven by record annuity sales, which were up 8%.
Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said annuity sales are benefitting from a supportive market environment, rising demand for guaranteed lifetime income and a growing number of Australians entering retirement.
During the period, Hamilton said deepening relationships with institutional investors was a key focus. The group is currently partnered with 25 super funds.
"Challenger sees partnerships with super funds as a key growth opportunity and has been engaging with funds to help support them as they develop their retirement income propositions, as required under the Retirement Income Covenant," he said.
"As Australia's leading provider of longevity protection with decades of experience, Challenger via the Solutions Group is well placed to help superannuation funds simplify their business and de-risk their defined benefit liabilities. There are opportunities to support them to develop more comprehensive retirement income propositions to meet their members' needs."
In May, TelstraSuper joined forces with Challenger to launch a retirement income solution to its members around the first half of 2024.
About 75% of TelstraSuper's retirement income on offer are account-based pensions. The remaining 25%, which are group annuities, will see the super fund issue its own lifetime income stream that will be insured by Challenger.
On July 31, Challenger kicked off its defined benefit (DB) de-risking partnership with Aware Super.
Challenger will help de-risk the liabilities associated with $619 million worth of lifetime annuities in the first quarter of 2024.
In the funds management unit, assets under management dipped 9% to $95 billion.
Overall, the group reported statutory net profit after tax of $288 million, which grew 13% year on year, and paid a 24 cent per share dividend, up 4% on last year.
