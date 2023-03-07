Challenger launches $250m unsecured note offer

Challenger Limited has launched a $250 million offer of Challenger Capital Notes 4, a new type of unsecured note, to boost capital.

The offer, which includes both a New Money Offer and a Reinvestment Offer, will be used to fund a subscription for Additional Tier 1 Capital for Challenger Life and to refinance the Challenger Capital Notes 2.

The notes are non-cumulative, convertible, transferable, redeemable, subordinated, perpetual, and unsecured, and offer investors the opportunity to earn floating-rate, quarterly, discretionary, non-cumulative payments.

The distribution payments are expected to be fully franked, and the margin is expected to range between 3.60% - 3.80% per annum.

Challenger aims to secure a subscription for Additional Tier 1 Capital to support its core business operations and to refinance the Challenger Capital Notes 2. The investment firm seeks to strengthen its balance sheet and bolster its capital base amid economic uncertainty. The notes will be perpetual, with a scheduled mandatory conversion date of February 2032.

Challenger Capital Notes 4 will be perpetual unless converted, redeemed or resold, with optional exchange dates starting in May 2029.