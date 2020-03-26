Challenger general manager jumps to boutique

It's reunion time at Yarra Capital Management, as Challenger's general manager of national accounts, research and platforms joins the team to work with an old colleague.

Yarra Capital Management has hired Rommel Hacopian as a distribution manager, based in its Sydney office.

Hacopian has spent nearly two decades at Challenger, and prior to this worked for Citi, Associated Planners and National Mutual.

"During his time at Challenger, he helped develop, manage and implement the retail distribution strategy for more than 20 institutional groups and 200 IFA's for Challenger Life and the Fidante boutiques," Yarra said in a statement.

In his new role, Hacopian will focus on Yarra's strategies' distribution in the retail market, servicing national dealer groups, platforms, retail investment consultants and independent financial advisers.

He joins former Challenger colleague, Vito D'Introno, who left as Challenger's head of retail sales late last year to join Yarra as its first chief commercial officer.

"Rommel's appointment forms part of the planned build out of Yarra's retail teams. His long track record will be significant in helping us build our presence and ultimately deliver on the firm's big ambitions in the retail segment," D'Introno.

D'Introno led the retail business at Challenger Life and Fidante Partners for five years. For some time, he was also Challenger's acting chief executive, distribution product and marketing, during which Hacopian reported to him.

Yarra Capital Management offer Australian equities (long-only, concentrated) and fixed income strategies and had $8.6 billion in funds under management at end of last year.