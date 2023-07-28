Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

CFOs look to hire in second half: Survey

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUL 2023   12:14PM

More than half of Australian chief financial officers have plans to hire for vacated positions in the next six months, up 44% from six months ago, according to specialist recruitment house Robert Half.

The new study, conducted online in June, surveyed 300 hiring managers, including 100 chief financial officers and 100 chief information officers from companies across Australia.

When asked what factors are influencing hiring decisions, company performance (35%), the availability of qualified candidates (24%), economic forecasts (24%) and company growth (22%) were among the top responses.

What's more, only 8% of chief financial officers foresee hiring freezes in the next six months.

When it comes to the states, the survey found Western Australian businesses have slightly greater hiring ambitions than those in other Australian states, with 44% planning to expand headcounts compared to 41% in Queensland and Victoria, and 40% in New South Wales.

An equal percentage of large companies and SMEs (42%) anticipate recruiting staff in the second half of the year.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Robert Half director Nicole Gorton attributes the hiring frenzy to budget and project approvals, which have kickstarted the need for companies to strategically hire for new or vacated positions.

"As the new financial year commences, attitudes around hiring decisions have been refreshed for the next six months and beyond," Gorton said.

"The skills shortage in Australia remains but the urgency or velocity of that demand is impacted by the prolonged period of macro-economic uncertainty."

By the same token, Gorton noted that companies who plan to hire soon are taking a very deliberate and strategic approach to their decisions.

"With more stakeholder approvals and time needed to get new hires over the line, organisations are ensuring the talent they bring in is the best they can find, and who bring serious added value to their bottom line," she said.

While companies continue to take a cautious approach to expand their teams, they understand that having cutting-edge technical capabilities on their side to replace vacated roles is essential to staying ahead and starting off the new financial year strong, Gorton added.

"Companies know that stagnancy is the enemy of growth, so they are working within their limits to tactically hire headcount while sticking to company-set boundaries," she said.

In March, Robert Half's salary survey found financial services candidates looking for a new role are asking for a 15% above-market pay increase on average, and not getting them.

Robert Half Asia Pacific senior managing director David Jones said companies are focused on cost management and only those with the highest in-demand skills such as financial partnering, financial modelling, and big data analytics find themselves as the recipients of larger salary increases.

"Potential candidates who can demonstrate skills in the areas different of technology will have better bargaining power," Jones said.

Read more: Nicole GortonDavid JonesRobert Half Asia Pacific
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Finance candidates lose salary bargaining power: Survey
Skill shortage to continue to cost Aussie companies
Job market strong despite looming recession: Study
ASIC launches civil action against American Express
Bolster your retention efforts: Robert Half
International hiring spree: Robert Half
Data shows WallStreetBets created losses
Charter Hall buys David Jones flagship
VGI Partners co-founder steps down from board
Cbus Property launches new project

Editor's Choice

New product lead at Equip Super

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:39PM
Equip Super has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a highly experienced product lead.

NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:34PM
NGS Super is making faster-than-expected progress towards its goal of achieving a carbon neutral portfolio by 2030.

VFMC chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The chair of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation will retire at the end of the month, with an interim replacement appointed.

Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Russell Investments GoalTracker, the MySuper default option for iQ Super, Nationwide Super and Resource Super members, has posted returns up to 13.5%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.