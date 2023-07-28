CFOs look to hire in second half: Survey

More than half of Australian chief financial officers have plans to hire for vacated positions in the next six months, up 44% from six months ago, according to specialist recruitment house Robert Half.

The new study, conducted online in June, surveyed 300 hiring managers, including 100 chief financial officers and 100 chief information officers from companies across Australia.

When asked what factors are influencing hiring decisions, company performance (35%), the availability of qualified candidates (24%), economic forecasts (24%) and company growth (22%) were among the top responses.

What's more, only 8% of chief financial officers foresee hiring freezes in the next six months.

When it comes to the states, the survey found Western Australian businesses have slightly greater hiring ambitions than those in other Australian states, with 44% planning to expand headcounts compared to 41% in Queensland and Victoria, and 40% in New South Wales.

An equal percentage of large companies and SMEs (42%) anticipate recruiting staff in the second half of the year.

Robert Half director Nicole Gorton attributes the hiring frenzy to budget and project approvals, which have kickstarted the need for companies to strategically hire for new or vacated positions.

"As the new financial year commences, attitudes around hiring decisions have been refreshed for the next six months and beyond," Gorton said.

"The skills shortage in Australia remains but the urgency or velocity of that demand is impacted by the prolonged period of macro-economic uncertainty."

By the same token, Gorton noted that companies who plan to hire soon are taking a very deliberate and strategic approach to their decisions.

"With more stakeholder approvals and time needed to get new hires over the line, organisations are ensuring the talent they bring in is the best they can find, and who bring serious added value to their bottom line," she said.

While companies continue to take a cautious approach to expand their teams, they understand that having cutting-edge technical capabilities on their side to replace vacated roles is essential to staying ahead and starting off the new financial year strong, Gorton added.

"Companies know that stagnancy is the enemy of growth, so they are working within their limits to tactically hire headcount while sticking to company-set boundaries," she said.

In March, Robert Half's salary survey found financial services candidates looking for a new role are asking for a 15% above-market pay increase on average, and not getting them.

Robert Half Asia Pacific senior managing director David Jones said companies are focused on cost management and only those with the highest in-demand skills such as financial partnering, financial modelling, and big data analytics find themselves as the recipients of larger salary increases.

"Potential candidates who can demonstrate skills in the areas different of technology will have better bargaining power," Jones said.