CFA Level I pass rate drops further

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:45PM

Of the almost 29,000 candidates that sat the CFA Institute's latest Level I exam, just 35% passed.

Some 28,953 candidates sat the Level I CFA Program across the globe in November 2023. Of these, 35% were successful and can now apply to sit the Level II examination.

The result marks a drop in successful candidates, down from 37% in August and 39% in May. It also marks the worst result since the historic lows of 2021.

CFA Institute managing director, education Chris Wiese said prior exam deferrals impacted results for many.

"My congratulations go to all candidates learning of their CFA Program Level I exam success today. I hope you feel motivated by your achievement and are looking ahead to continuing your advance to the CFA charter," he said.

"Prior exam deferrals impacted results for many candidates again. Some Level I candidates choose to defer their exams, and this continues to impact the overall pass rate. I encourage candidates considering deferring their next exam to sit their exam as soon as practical. This will maximise the benefit to you from earlier studies and increase your likelihood of success in terms of retaining the study material."

He suggested candidates make full use of the study tools offered by the CFA Institute and connect with mentors and peers to gather feedback on their study plans and exam strategy.

The results of the Level II exam November sitting will be released later this week.

Read more: CFA InstituteChris Wiese
