CFA Institute unveils major program overhaul

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   12:00PM

The CFA Institute has executed its most comprehensive CFA Program revamp since 1963, in a bid to increase its relevance in today's investment landscape.

The CFA Program enhancements aim to better prepare aspiring investment professionals for a rapidly evolving industry landscape and seek to address the needs of both candidates, and employers.

The program now includes self-contained, digital practical skills modules that teach candidates on the job applications. Additionally, specialised pathways focused on job roles in portfolio management, private wealth, and private markets have been introduced.

The program has also introduced an improved digital badging strategy and has reduced the volume of study materials to ensure candidates can prepare for each exam in around 300 hours.

Further, for the February 2024 exams, level one candidates can purchase the CFA Program Practice Pack, featuring 1000 new practice questions and six additional mock exams.

Lastly, in November 2022 eligibility for the CFA level one exam was extended by a year for those two years away from completing an undergraduate degree.

CFA president and chief executive Margaret Franklin said: "We can say with certainty that candidates are exceptionally keen to get an edge in the market for employment, and they are willing to work very hard for the advantage that the CFA Program provides."

"These changes will meet their needs by helping them to understand how to put investing concepts into practice on the job and be desk-ready on day one.

"The CFA Program signals clearly that candidates are serious about a long and successful career in investment management."

Meanwhile, CFA managing director and head of credentialing Chris Wiese commented that the program's new pathways were introduced in response to the growing importance of private markets, worth US$10 trillion in investment portfolios, and the need for highly trained professionals in the wealth management segment, worth US$130 trillion.

Wiese noted the program now includes new modules on Financial Modelling, Python, and Analyst Skills to provide candidates with practical knowledge that can be applied on the job.

