Investment
CFA Institute offers free exam deferral
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 4 FEB 2021   12:18PM

The CFA Institute is allowing all candidates registered for the Level I exam in February to defer to later in the year for free and without providing a reason.

"While we remain confident that most locations will successfully administer February Level I exams, we understand that COVID-19 continues to create uncertainty among candidates," the CFA Institute said.

"Because of this, we are pleased to offer complimentary deferrals to any February candidate who feels uncomfortable with their local situation and would therefore prefer to defer out of this exam window to one later in 2021."

The May testing window has reached capacity for Level I so those choosing to defer will have to sit the test in July or later.

Level II and Level III candidates who missed the December exams due to COVID-19 can now register for May, August or November exams at no extra cost.

Additionally, for the first time the CFA Institute will offer limited-capacity online proctored testing exams in certain markets where candidates cannot sit the exams in February due to COVID-19.

The online proctored exams will be able to be completed from home, with live remote proctors monitoring candidates by camera to ensure there is no cheating.

At this time, only Level I candidates in areas particularly hard hit by COVID-19 will be eligible to take the online proctored exam.

The CFA Institute is doing all it can to ensure candidates who take the test from home do not have any advantages.

"You must be able to complete a 360-degree view of your workstation and surrounding environment before the exam beings. You can use an external, movable USB cable camera or an embedded computer camera," candidates were advised.

"Candidates who use an embedded computer camera will also require a large, free-standing mirror able to reflect unseen areas, such as the laptop face, the keyboard, and underneath the base of the laptop."

Candidates in Lima, Panama City, Peterborough and Santiago have had their February exams cancelled as COVID-19 related conditions have made it impossible for exams to go ahead.

