Investment
Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   12:51PM

Centuria Capital Group and MA Financial Group have formed another joint venture to secure one of Perth's best known office towers, Allendale Square.

The 31-storey office building is located within the heart of the capital city at 77 St George's Terrace, providing 25,908sqm of office accommodation and 2745sqm of retail space below the tower.

It marks the second joint acquisition between Centuria and MA Financial, having purchased an Adelaide office site in October last year.

Both parties' investment in Allendale Square will be part of their respective new unlisted single-asset close-ended wholesale property funds.

Centuria will provide property management for the asset, while both entities will be responsible for the asset management of their respective investment funds.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the site provides a great counter-cyclical investment opportunity, being acquired with embedded capital value and within a market that benefits from strong tailwinds.

"Perth has the country's highest occupancy rate among all capital cities with a 71% occupancy rate and the market is further supported by a strong outlook for tenant demand throughout the medium term," he said.

"Furthermore, the property benefits from its close proximity to Elizabeth Quay, which is Perth's answer to Sydney's Barangaroo. Significant redevelopment is being completed within the quayside area in the short to medium term, which extends across the same period as the fund's term."

MA Financial group joint chief executive Julian Biggins said: "The calibre of Allendale Square means it is well positioned to take advantage of the flight-to-quality trend occurring throughout the office market."

"This is particularly relevant in a market like Perth's CBD where the sub-lease vacancy is at its lowest in a decade."

Biggins added that prime quality investments are set to capture growth as rising costs constrain new supply and upward pressure on economic rents increases.

