Centuria launches new unlisted industrial fund

Centuria launches new unlisted industrial fundBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 8 NOV 2022 12:46PM
Centuria Capital Group has dropped $35.5 million on a distribution centre in Queensland for its new single-asset, closed-ended unlisted real estate fund.
The Centuria Industrial Income Fund No. 2 (CIIF2) is set to provide an initial five-year term, monthly distributions and has a forecast starting distribution yield of 6.50% per annum, rising to 6.57% in 2024.
Its first underlying industrial property, located in Mackay, was selected based on its attractive 7.24% equivalent market yield and 6.1-year weighted average lease expiry (WALE).
The purpose-built, 13,843sqm industrial facility is 100% leased to Wesfarmers' safety supplies subsidiary, Blackwoods.
Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "This Central Queensland acquisition captures the strong tailwinds of the domestic industrial market while harnessing the sector's robust rental growth, driven by low vacancy rates and constrained supply."
Furthermore, Mackay is strategically positioned to service a significant North Queensland catchment area including Cairns, Townsville, and Mount Isa, he added.
"Centuria continues to seek out strategically located, fit-for-purpose industrial assets that are underpinned by quality tenants on favourable leasing covenants," he said.
"The Mackay property ticks all these boxes while also providing a value-add development opportunity, which could potentially extract further returns for our investors."
Centuria said it will seek to raise $22.4 million to launch CIIF2.
In March last year, Centuria completed the Centuria Industrial Income Fund No. 1 (CIIF1) raising $40 million for the acquisition of four assets, collectively worth $89 million as at June 30.
