Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Centuria buys $70m tomato farm

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 16 DEC 2022   11:52AM

Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) has secured one of South Australia's largest glasshouse assets for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

As part of the deal, CAF will enter a 20-year sale and leaseback arrangement in respect of the property with sustainable horticultural operator, Sundrop Farms.

The Port Augusta property encompasses a 20-hectare glasshouse facility, which produces truss-loose, truss-prepack and baby plum tomatoes and accounts for approximately 14% of Australia's truss tomato market. Sundrop produces approximately 17,000 tonnes of tomatoes per annum in a year-round production from the facility.

The acquisition is supported by strong leasing covenants including a triple-net lease and CPI-linked annual rental reviews.

Following the acquisition, CAF's portfolio will be valued at $247 million, taking its entire agriculture AUM to $421 million.

Commenting on the asset, Centuria head of agriculture Andrew Tout said: "This high-quality glasshouse facility was constructed in 2016, incorporating modern renewable energy, heating and irrigation sources, which creates highly sustainable, premium fresh produce."

"These are strong fundamentals that underpin a well performing agriculture real estate investment and also present ESG credentials which resonate well with CAF's sustainability overlay."

Meanwhile, Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "Agricultural real estate throughout Australia continues to experience strong tailwinds resulting from strong global demand for Australian agricultural products and technological innovations."

"We are pleased to partner with Sundrop who has developed world-first, integrated sustainable farming technology, resulting in more predictable volumes of produce in a protected farming environment.

Huljich added Centuria continues to partner with experienced operators with a strong track record in agricultural innovation.

"This is one of a series of agricultural acquisitions we intend to deliver throughout FY23 and beyond, with the aim of growing CAF into one of Australia's largest unlisted, sector-specific agriculture funds, he said."

Read more: AgriculturalCenturia Agriculture FundJason HuljichAndrew Tout
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centuria, Morgan Stanley launch $181m partnership
Centuria launches new unlisted industrial fund
Primewest rebrands to Centuria
Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower
Centuria sets up new agriculture fund
Centuria launches unlisted fund
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
Centuria to merge with Primewest
Centuria crosses Tasman, acquires stake in NZ manager
Centuria opens new office, appoints GM

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper partners with Churchill Asset Management

CHLOE WALKER
The partnership between AustralianSuper and the US based private capital investment-specialist of Nuveen has started with an initial instalment of US$250 million, intended to grow substantially over time.

Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mine Super and TWUSUPER have signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to merge.

Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry groups, consultants and research houses have reacted to findings about Australia's best and worst performing super funds.

Centuria buys $70m tomato farm

CHLOE WALKER
Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) has secured one of South Australia's largest glasshouse assets for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.