Centuria buys $70m tomato farm

Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) has secured one of South Australia's largest glasshouse assets for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

As part of the deal, CAF will enter a 20-year sale and leaseback arrangement in respect of the property with sustainable horticultural operator, Sundrop Farms.

The Port Augusta property encompasses a 20-hectare glasshouse facility, which produces truss-loose, truss-prepack and baby plum tomatoes and accounts for approximately 14% of Australia's truss tomato market. Sundrop produces approximately 17,000 tonnes of tomatoes per annum in a year-round production from the facility.

The acquisition is supported by strong leasing covenants including a triple-net lease and CPI-linked annual rental reviews.

Following the acquisition, CAF's portfolio will be valued at $247 million, taking its entire agriculture AUM to $421 million.

Commenting on the asset, Centuria head of agriculture Andrew Tout said: "This high-quality glasshouse facility was constructed in 2016, incorporating modern renewable energy, heating and irrigation sources, which creates highly sustainable, premium fresh produce."

"These are strong fundamentals that underpin a well performing agriculture real estate investment and also present ESG credentials which resonate well with CAF's sustainability overlay."

Meanwhile, Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "Agricultural real estate throughout Australia continues to experience strong tailwinds resulting from strong global demand for Australian agricultural products and technological innovations."

"We are pleased to partner with Sundrop who has developed world-first, integrated sustainable farming technology, resulting in more predictable volumes of produce in a protected farming environment.

Huljich added Centuria continues to partner with experienced operators with a strong track record in agricultural innovation.

"This is one of a series of agricultural acquisitions we intend to deliver throughout FY23 and beyond, with the aim of growing CAF into one of Australia's largest unlisted, sector-specific agriculture funds, he said."