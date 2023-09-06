Newspaper icon
Cbus unveils new leadership team

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 SEP 2023   12:49PM

Cbus has made a raft of leadership changes that include appointing a deputy chief investment officer and chief operating officer.

Alexandra Campbell is the $85 billion fund's new deputy chief investment officer and head of private markets. Campbell has led infrastructure and private market teams since joining Cbus three years ago. She reports to chief investment officer Brett Chatfield, who was previously in the deputy role.

Nancy Day takes on the role of chief operating officer, which involves overseeing investment enablement, finance, and technology.

She has been chief operating officer of investments for the past five years, leading the investment enablement team and the internalisation of investments.

Alexandra West steps into the newly created role of chief strategy officer, expanding her current portfolio as chief strategy officer of investments, a position she's held for the last seven years.

West will be responsible for enterprise strategy and performance, enterprise positioning, and enterprise advocacy, and public affairs in her new role.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Natalie Hannemann has been named as chief transformation officer, focussing on driving efficiency across the organisation and operational excellence to service members. She joined Cbus three years ago, working as head of service.

Finally, Justine Hartman has been appointed chief people officer. Hartman held people and culture leadership roles at Cbus for nine years and was acting group executive of people and culture.

Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok said the new appointments were crucial steps for enacting a renewed strategy for the fund.

"The new roles and a re-invigorated business unit model will support the fund's future development, so Cbus is always the organisation we want and need to be for our members," he said.

"We've had a period of growth through mergers that has increased our member base and our reach into the media, arts, print, energy and electrical sectors."

Chatfield was permanently appointed to the role of chief investment officer in June. In the same month, Marianne Walker assumed the role of deputy chief executive.

"We need to continue to be on the front foot about how we evolve Cbus, aligning our operational capabilities so we can set ourselves up for future growth and continued long term investment performance, and have a strategic focus on the way we work," Fok said.

"I'm proud of the diversity the fund has among our senior leaders and I'm proud to say we've been able to identify talent from within Cbus. We are driving strong leadership development within Cbus, and providing continuity and alignment with our values and culture as a member-centric specialist fund."

