Executive Appointments

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 DEC 2022   12:55PM

Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

Donnellan will be replaced by AMWU national legal coordinator Abha Devasia, while retiring CFMEU national construction secretary Dave Noonan will return to the Cbus board to replace O'Grady.

Noonan has been secretary of the CFMEU's construction division for over 15 years and was previously deputy chair of Cbus.

Cbus chair Wayne Swan said he is pleased to welcome back Dave Noonan to the Cbus board.

"Dave is one of the nation's most accomplished super fund trustees and was recognised as AIST Trustee of the Year in 2019," Swan said.

"Dave has served as deputy chair of the fund and has a keen understanding of the fund's operation and the outcomes it delivers for members."

"His expert contribution on our investment committee has long been valued by our investment leaders."

Though most importantly, Swan noted that Noonan takes the obligation for directors to question and provide challenge, seriously.

"Dave has never been backwards about coming forwards when it comes to ensuring members are at the heart of everything Cbus does," he added.

Noonan will re-join the board in April 2023.

On Devasia's appointment, Swan commented: "Abha is an advocate at heart, and I am excited to see her bring her passion for supporting migrant workers and culturally diverse communities to the superannuation sector."

"She has a keen interest in governance through her work at the AMWU, her experience from service on government and NGO boards, and her insights and approach will provide value to the fund."

Swan also complimented Devasia on her passion and commitment for member outcomes as well as for her deep understanding of the issues blue collar industry workers face.

Devasia will commence her term on the board in January.

Meanwhile, Swan thanked Donnellan and O'Grady for their service, particularly their advocacy for the best interests of Cbus members.

"As part of the original 1984 campaign that won superannuation for building workers and created the fund, Frank has helped guide the member first focus of not just Cbus, but industry funds in general," he said.

"Anne has been a fearless advocate for members in her time as a director and alternate director. Her knowledge and experience of blue-collar members outside of the construction industry enabled her to make a valuable contribution to the board."

"Both Anne and Frank leave big shoes to fill and we thank them most sincerely for their effort and commitment to the fund."

Read more: CbusAMWUAnne DonnellanCFMEUDave NoonanSuperannuationAbha DevasiaAISTFrank O'GradyWayne Swan
