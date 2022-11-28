Newspaper icon
Cbus pledges $500m to support Housing Accord

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 28 NOV 2022   12:40PM

Cbus is committing $500 million to support the construction of new social and affordable homes through the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) as part of the national Housing Accord.

Cbus chair Wayne Swan said the fund's commitment to the Housing Accord aligned closely with its deep connection to the construction industry.

"Cbus Super is a seasoned and long-term investor in the property sector, and we have supported developments right along the housing continuum," Swan said.

"We believe that investing through the HAFF will meet the best financial interests of our members, particularly those members requiring a steady stream of income during retirement or as part of a more conservative accumulation product."

Cbus chief executive Justin Arter added that the fund is a pioneer in the financing of non-market housing and the commitment to the Housing Accord was an extension of its leadership in the sector.

"We have worked with the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) since 2018 to help develop financing models that deliver for Cbus member returns and deliver affordable financing for community housing providers," he said.

"NHFIC's work has been an incredible success and we are determined to help supercharge the financing of new social and affordable housing across the country.

"Of course, Cbus Super's commitment is subject to the finalisation of commercial terms for the HAFF, but we are confident of reaching terms that will be in the best financial interest of Cbus Super members while unleashing billions in new funding for community housing projects."

Further, Cbus deputy chief investment officer Brett Chatfield said the fund would continue to engage closely with government and NHFIC to ensure the success of the Housing Australia Future Fund.

"The introduction of the NHFIC Bond Aggregator four years ago was a significant innovation in affordable housing finance in Australia," Chatfield said.

"This new fund, if we can get the settings right, will be an even greater leap forward for the provision of social and affordable housing.

"The early work of NHFIC has shown that we can align financial returns for our members with an affordable financing stream for community housing providers; we are excited to see that work built upon and supercharged."

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, a Frontier Advisors report commissioned by Industry Super Australia said that affordable and social housing investments are more stable, and less volatile that traditional commercial property sectors.

Institutional investment into affordable housing also allows funds to positively influence the economy and society, helping to improve capital formation, and increasing productivity, the report added.

