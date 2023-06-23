Cbus names chief investment officer

Brett Chatfield has been permanently appointed to the role of chief investment officer at Cbus.

Chatfield has had an extensive career in the finance industry for over two decades, having held senior positions at Cbus for more than a decade.

Most recently, he has served as its acting chief investment officer following the promotion of Kristian Fok to chief executive. Prior, he was deputy chief investment officer for four years.

Before joining Cbus in 2013, Chatfield held positions at Fidante Partners, Frontier, UniSuper, Lonsec and KPMG.

Having recently launched the $83 billion fund's new five-year investment strategy, Chatfield is working towards the expansion of its internal investment capabilities.

Fok said he looks forward to working with Chatfield as he leads the investment of members' retirement savings.

"Chatfield has been integral in the development of Cbus' highly successful investment model, which has generated incredibly strong long-term returns for our members," Fok said.

"Our members trust us to work hard for them and to invest in their sectors, and Brett has the expertise and connection to our members to deliver on this trust."

Meanwhile, Chatfield said: "Cbus is an innovative, global, long-term investor with a focus on investing in the real economy and I look forward to leading our world-class investment team."

"I'll be leading a team attracted to working in a Fund that invests in a way that resonates with the membership and that link to our industries - that powerful connection with jobs, the built environment and the economy.

"Next year is the 40th anniversary of construction workers winning the right to super and sparking the creation of Cbus, and I'm looking forward to being at the forefront of our future investment achievements, delivering for our members and their retirement outcomes."

Fok's position as chief executive was made official last week. At the same time, chief member officer Marianne Walker was given the additional role of deputy chief executive.