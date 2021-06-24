Cbus invests in NHFIC issues

Cbus Super has invested $51 million in two recent funding rounds from the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC), taking the fund's total allocation to social and affordable housing to about $140 million.

Cbus invested $10 million in NHFIC's first sustainable bond issue of $343 million, and $41 million in two latest social bond issues of $462 million.

NHFIC's sustainable bond issue is targeting delivery of around 600 social homes, 450 affordable and private rental homes and 50 supported disability accommodation across sites in Melbourne.

The raise, which closed on May 28, closed at $343 million was two times oversubscribed, according to NHFIC. The sustainability bond is AAA-rated, government-guaranteed and offered investors like Cbus fixed rate of 2.335% for 15-year interest only loans to Community Housing Limited (CHL) over a 40-year project life.

NHFIC two recent social bond issuances are targeting 1,000 new and over 2,800 existing homes in five states: New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and South Australia.

The new 10-year social bonds include a fixed-rate note of $362 million and NHFIC's first floating-rate note of $100 million.

Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said the latest investments show the strength of the NHFIC model.

"It's pleasing that Cbus has crossed the $100 million investment milestone while the total value of NHFIC's bonds has topped $2 billion," Arter said.

"This shows the strength of the NHFIC bond aggregator model and the demand in the market for the products they offer."