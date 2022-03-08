NEWS
Executive Appointments

Cbus creates chief member role

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   11:42AM

Cbus has marked International Women's Day by elevating an executive woman to chief member officer.

Cbus' group executive, member and employer experience Marianne Walker will now have the new title of chief member officer.

It is the first time Cbus has had a chief member officer, with chief executive Justin Arter telling staff at the fund that the announcement highlights that members are at the core of what the fund does.

Four of the eight executives reporting to Arter are women. Walker commented on her new title, reflecting on International Women's Day.

"Today Cbus has recognised the executive role that is member focussed and elevated the title to chief member officer. This is an important shift for Cbus and for women in senior roles," she said.

"Representation, acknowledgement, visibility, equality, and parity for women is so, so important. I believe it is important, especially in the wake of IWD 2022, that we have a Cbus exec team whose titles reflect equality, self-empowerment, parity, and speak more clearly to the role that they actually perform - especially when it comes to women."

Walker has been with Cbus for two and a half years. She was previously executive director customer support at Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria and head of customer services program for Toll Group.

Read more: CbusJustin ArterMarianne Walker
