NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

CBA offloads general insurance arm

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   12:17PM

Commonwealth Bank has announced the sale of CommInsure General Insurance to the Hollard Group after divesting CommInsure Life and BoCommLife.

Announced this morning, the sale agreement includes a 15-year strategic alliance that provides Hollard with the distribution of home and motor insurance products to CBA's retail customers. CBA will continue to earn income on these products.

The deal includes $625 million of upfront consideration, deferred payments upon achieving business milestones and additional investment from Hollard.

"CBA and Hollard will co-invest in innovative, market-leading products and services that anticipate and meet the changing needs of our customers," CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Completion is expected to occur in the middle of 2022 and is estimated to result in a post-tax gain of around $90 million and increase the bank's common equity tier one capital by $400 million.

CommInsure General Insurance has over 800,000 policies for home and contents and motor vehicle insurance.

"The transaction is consistent with CBA's strategy to deliver differentiated customer propositions and the best integrated digital experiences," Comyn said.

Hollard Holding Australia managing director Richard Enthoven added: "The synergies between CBA and Hollard extend well beyond strategy and market segmentation."

"We have a shared vision for the future of home insurance, the potential for better customer outcomes, and an exciting role for digital innovation along our entire value chain."

The sale comes after the bank divested its 37.5% stake in BoCommLife to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, the parent company of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co for $886 million.

CBA is also expected to complete the sale of CommInsure Life to AIA Australia in the coming months.

In January, AIA Australia and CommInsure Life sent a letter to CommInsure policyholders to inform them of the intended transfer by way of a scheme under Part 9 of the Life Insurance Act

The bank said it expects the ultimate completion of the divestment will occur via a statutory asset transfer in the second half of FY21, at which time the remaining proceeds of approximately $100 million should be received.

CBA has now received a total of $2.3 billion of proceeds made up of $2.1 billion in cash and $240 million in dividends payments from CommInsure Life.

Read more: CBACommInsure LifeCommInsure General InsuranceBoCommLifeHollard GroupAIA AustraliaCommonwealth BankMatt ComynHollard Holding Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Premiums to increase at ESSSuper
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF
AUSIEX launches, announces leadership team
AIA executive joins MLC Life
CFS, UniSuper win customer satisfaction nods
Trustee of the Year announced
CBA adds $32m to advice remediation bill
CBA launches JV for institutional tool
AMP advice transformation leads exits
MLC Life hires general manager

Editor's Choice

Franklin Templeton shutters fund

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments is winding up its retail Australian Equity Fund, as asset growth lags.

Advisers turn to ETFs during COVID

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers' appetite for exchange-traded funds has more than doubled since the global pandemic hit as new trading data shows that index funds are providing better means of diversification.

AFA defends industry against Labor attack

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers has slammed the Labor Party's attack on financial advisers, which paints the profession as dodgy and continues to rip-off consumers.

Rest appoints Aussie equities head

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The industry superannuation fund has hired from Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund as it continues its hiring spree for the internal investment team.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.