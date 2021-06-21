CBA offloads general insurance arm

Commonwealth Bank has announced the sale of CommInsure General Insurance to the Hollard Group after divesting CommInsure Life and BoCommLife.

Announced this morning, the sale agreement includes a 15-year strategic alliance that provides Hollard with the distribution of home and motor insurance products to CBA's retail customers. CBA will continue to earn income on these products.

The deal includes $625 million of upfront consideration, deferred payments upon achieving business milestones and additional investment from Hollard.

"CBA and Hollard will co-invest in innovative, market-leading products and services that anticipate and meet the changing needs of our customers," CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said.

Completion is expected to occur in the middle of 2022 and is estimated to result in a post-tax gain of around $90 million and increase the bank's common equity tier one capital by $400 million.

CommInsure General Insurance has over 800,000 policies for home and contents and motor vehicle insurance.

"The transaction is consistent with CBA's strategy to deliver differentiated customer propositions and the best integrated digital experiences," Comyn said.

Hollard Holding Australia managing director Richard Enthoven added: "The synergies between CBA and Hollard extend well beyond strategy and market segmentation."

"We have a shared vision for the future of home insurance, the potential for better customer outcomes, and an exciting role for digital innovation along our entire value chain."

The sale comes after the bank divested its 37.5% stake in BoCommLife to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, the parent company of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co for $886 million.

CBA is also expected to complete the sale of CommInsure Life to AIA Australia in the coming months.

In January, AIA Australia and CommInsure Life sent a letter to CommInsure policyholders to inform them of the intended transfer by way of a scheme under Part 9 of the Life Insurance Act

The bank said it expects the ultimate completion of the divestment will occur via a statutory asset transfer in the second half of FY21, at which time the remaining proceeds of approximately $100 million should be received.

CBA has now received a total of $2.3 billion of proceeds made up of $2.1 billion in cash and $240 million in dividends payments from CommInsure Life.