Superannuation

CBA Group Super pursues merger with ART

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023   12:39PM

Commonwealth Bank Group Super has entered a Memorandum of Understanding to potentially merge with Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

The merger would see Commonwealth Bank Group Super's 67,000 members and $12.3 billion funds under management (FUM) transfer to ART.

Commonwealth Bank Group Super's trustee, Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation, said it recognised the importance of exploring strategic opportunities to ensure the fund's continued success, cognisant of the increasing significance of scale in providing sustainable long-term returns for members.

"Though Group Super has delivered good outcomes for members over the years, we are still a relatively small fund, and we know scale is important to deliver long-term outcomes for superannuation fund members," the super fund's trustee chair Rosemary Vilgan said.

"As a large, well-established fund, Australian Retirement Trust can offer a broader range of products and services at competitive fee levels for members. We are confident that a merger would deliver value for our members leading into and during their retirement."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, APRA heatmaps said the bank's MySuper option had significantly poor performance in relation to the benchmark.

The fund's total accounts growth rate (three-year average) was also negative (-2.28%).

ART chair Andrew Fraser said Commonwealth Bank Group Super members would benefit from the fund's global investment capability and strong long-term investment performance.

­Of note, ART's balanced investment option has returned 8.6% per annum over 10 years.

"Should the merger progress, Group Super members will benefit from our ability to leverage our scale to seek out world-class investment opportunities and deliver enhanced products and services to all of our members," Fraser said.

"In addition, we have specialist skills and experience in managing complex defined benefit plans as one of the largest defined benefit providers in the Australian marketplace."

The merger will only proceed if it's in the best interest of ART and Commonwealth Super members, he concluded.

ART recently signed another MoU with AvSuper, which is slated to finalise this year if approved.

ARTCommonwealth Bank Group SuperAustralian Retirement TrustAndrew FraserAPRAAvSuperMySuperRosemary Vilgan
