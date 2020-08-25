Cashwerkz to launch funds incubator

Cashwerkz has announced it will launch a funds incubator to help establish new entrants into the market.

The assistance provided by Cashwerkz via its incubator Fund Income will include appropriate licencing using the responsible entity infrastructure of Trustees Australia - and will also extend to distribution to some of the world's financial services leaders.

The ASX-listed company said it has been working with multiple suppliers of custody, compliance, finance and technology to package up a "very attractive" proposition to fund manager entrants.

These aspiring fund managers will leverage Cashwerkz technology, talent and infrastructure assets to establish their fund, with the business taking an equity position in each fund to create asset value for Cashwerkz.

Cashwerkz said it will begin marketing the new capability immediately, and has also announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer and head of distribution, as well as marketing and administration roles as part of the new initiative.

The cash investments marketplace also announced it had launched a new bond income business, set to provide bond and fixed income solutions to wholesale investors and financial advisers.

"Bond Income increases the revenue capability of Cashwerkz given the additional margins bonds and fixed income products have over cash and term deposit margins," it said.

It comes following a capital raise in May 2020, which aimed to add a new product to Cashwerkz' stable which would offer investors a more competitive return than that achieved through an investment in term deposits.

Cashwerkz chief executive John Lechte said the business was now operating smoothly, ahead of schedule. All initial hires have been made, while technology agreements with major global suppliers are "in force", he said.

Cashwerkz now includes Cashwerkz Technology, Bond Income and Fund Income as its revenue and asset creating divisions, it said.