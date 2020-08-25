NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Cashwerkz to launch funds incubator
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:57AM

Cashwerkz has announced it will launch a funds incubator to help establish new entrants into the market.

The assistance provided by Cashwerkz via its incubator Fund Income will include appropriate licencing using the responsible entity infrastructure of Trustees Australia - and will also extend to distribution to some of the world's financial services leaders.

The ASX-listed company said it has been working with multiple suppliers of custody, compliance, finance and technology to package up a "very attractive" proposition to fund manager entrants.

These aspiring fund managers will leverage Cashwerkz technology, talent and infrastructure assets to establish their fund, with the business taking an equity position in each fund to create asset value for Cashwerkz.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Cashwerkz said it will begin marketing the new capability immediately, and has also announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer and head of distribution, as well as marketing and administration roles as part of the new initiative.

The cash investments marketplace also announced it had launched a new bond income business, set to provide bond and fixed income solutions to wholesale investors and financial advisers.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Bond Income increases the revenue capability of Cashwerkz given the additional margins bonds and fixed income products have over cash and term deposit margins," it said.

It comes following a capital raise in May 2020, which aimed to add a new product to Cashwerkz' stable which would offer investors a more competitive return than that achieved through an investment in term deposits.

Cashwerkz chief executive John Lechte said the business was now operating smoothly, ahead of schedule. All initial hires have been made, while technology agreements with major global suppliers are "in force", he said.

Cashwerkz now includes Cashwerkz Technology, Bond Income and Fund Income as its revenue and asset creating divisions, it said.

Read more: CashwerkzBond IncomeFund IncomeJohn Lechte
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Atlas Advisors adds to leadership
Cashwerkz announces new chief executive
JBWere partners with cash platform
Cashwerkz, Complii partner to automate compliance
Aussie equities manager expands team
Cashwerkz hires distribution lead from Perpetual
Cashwerkz, Praemium ink deal
Advice dealer group, fintech align
Cashwerkz offers paperwork relief
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation
KANIKA SOOD
Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2HUwqrKJ