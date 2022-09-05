Newspaper icon
Casey Thompson joins First Super board

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022   12:13PM

Casey Thompson has joined the board of First Super, replacing longstanding trustee Frank Vari.

First Super chief executive Bill Watson thanked Vari for his service to fund members and welcomed Thompson as a trustee.

"Casey Thompson is an outstanding addition to our board and her new role demonstrates the ongoing renewal and regeneration of our fund," he said.

"It's also fitting that Ms Thompson is deepening her involvement in the fund and the industry superannuation sector given that she is the granddaughter of Tom McDonald, a key architect of industry superannuation and a founder of Cbus Super."

McDonald passed away earlier this year, aged 95. At the time, Cbus said he "leaves a legacy of nation changing economic reform", saying his leadership was central to the creation of universal superannuation.

Thompson is a compliance officer for the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union manufacturing division.

She has worked in a variety of compliance, audit, and communications roles, including in the federal parliament.

Prior to becoming a full director, Thompson was a First Super associate director, appointed in January 2021.

Thompson also serves as a board member of the Homeworkers Code Committee (Ethical Clothing Australia) and Evatt Foundation.

In 2021, Thompson was also a recipient of the Gary Weaven Emerging Trustee Scholarship.

"Casey's background in governance and risk management, along with her advocacy for the rights of workers, makes her a great fit for this role," Watson said.

As an industry super fund, First Super is governed by a board with an equal number of employer and employee representatives, as well as independent directors.

Meanwhile, last week, First Super entered a new partnership with the Australian Forest Contractors Association (AFCA). The association is the peak body for forest contracting businesses.

"First Super has always had strong links with employers and employees in the forestry industry, and this partnership is another way we can show our continued support for workers," the fund said.

"By teaming up with AFCA, we believe we can not only promote the interests of forestry workers during their careers but also better prepare them for the future."

Read more: First SuperCasey ThompsonFrank VariBill WatsonCbus SuperTom McDonaldAustralian Forest Contractors AssociationConstruction Forestry Maritime MiningEnergy UnionEvatt FoundationGary WeavenHomeworkers Code Committee
