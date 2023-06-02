Newspaper icon
Superannuation

CareSuper, Spirit Super charge ahead with $50bn merger

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:58PM

CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered into a binding agreement to merge, set to finalise by late 2024.

The combined superannuation entity will have $50 billion in funds under management (FUM) and serve over 500,000 members.

Last year, former CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander revealed plans to consider merger partners to reach a target fund size of $50 billion.

A few months later in November, CareSuper and Spirit Super initiated a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a possible merger.

After many months of due diligence, the leadership of CareSuper and Spirit Super have exuded enthusiasm over the new merger development.

CareSuper chair Linda Scott and Spirit Super chair Maria Wilton said: "This announcement is an exciting moment for both funds, who share a bold vision to create a national, mid-sized fund that provides a distinct point of difference for our members."

"This merge will offer members a fund that leverages the strengths of each other to deliver great outcomes for members and all stakeholders.

"As member-focused industry super funds, this binding agreement is a critical and positive step forward in serving our members' best financial interests.

"This growth is essential to continue to drive outstanding value and service for our members, cementing the vision both funds have of being a sustainable, mid-sized fund and leaders in member experience and driving strong retirement outcomes," they added.

It was announced that Scott has been named as chair of the merged entity, while Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray will helm the combined fund.

Michael Dundon will remain chief executive of CareSuper during the period prior to the merger of the two funds and will assist with merger activities, it was confirmed.

Read more: CareSuperSpirit SuperJulie LanderMaria WiltonJason MurrayLinda ScottMichael Dundon
