CareSuper chair elected deputy president of ACSI

CareSuper chair elected deputy president of ACSIBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 21 NOV 2022 12:44PM
CareSuper chair Linda Scott has been elected as the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ASCI) deputy president.
Scott said she's looking forward to making a strong contribution to support ASCI's excellent ESG leadership.
ASCI said it's delighted that Scott took up the role of deputy president of its board, following the departure of Michelle Gardiner.
ASCI chief executive Louise Davidson commented: "Linda is an experienced board director and policy advocate with a longstanding interest in and commitment to ESG issues. We look forward to her playing a valuable role as ACSI deputy president."
Meanwhile, in April, Scott was appointed as chair of CareSuper, taking over from Terry Wetherall.
Since then, CareSuper has entered a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Spirit Super to explore a possible merger.
Scott serves as a councilor on the City of Sydney and was formerly deputy lord mayor. She also works with the National Reform Federal Council, the Commonwealth government's Regional Banking Taskforce and the NSW Environmental Trust.
