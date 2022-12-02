Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

CareSuper appoints chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022   1:06PM

CareSuper has named its new chief executive, taking over from Julie Lander.

Michael Dundon will become CareSuper's chief executive in March 2023.

He was previously chief executive of VicSuper before it merged with First State Super to create Aware Super. He is currently consulting to Aware Super on corporate development and inorganic growth strategy.

Dundon has also previously served as chief executive of ESSSuper.

"CareSuper welcomes Michael at an exciting time for our award-winning fund. As a proven superannuation leader, our members will benefit from his work to continue to grow CareSuper to be Australia's leading challenger fund to the mega funds, offering Australians a diversity of fund sizes in the national interest," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.

She also paid tribute to Lander.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

"Julie has been a tremendous leader of CareSuper for over two decades having overseen significant growth in the fund over that time. She embodies our values and our commitment to members and has made a substantial contribution to the superannuation sector more broadly."

"We are truly grateful to have had such a remarkable and inspiring leader and we look forward to recognising her enormous contribution to CareSuper over the coming months."

Read more: CareSuperAware SuperMichael DundonJulie LanderFirst State SuperVicSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
CareSuper flags merger with Spirit Super
CareSuper chair elected deputy president of ACSI
NAB to wind up custody business
Life after legalsuper: Proebstl
Six local funds in world's top 100: Study
Financial advice adds $150k in retirement: Analysis
Super heads support capping retirement balances
Aware Real Estate welcomes finance lead
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009

Editor's Choice

Corporate super plan seeks merger partner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion corporate super fund has commenced the search for a successor fund following an independent review that found it would struggle to satisfy members' best interests in two years' time.

Frontier appoints head of equities

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The asset consultant has promoted James Gunn to head of equities research, as Fraser Murray prepares to retire after a decade in the role.

DASS clients pushed to accept paltry recoupment

ANDREW MCKEAN
Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services administrators have said it's in the best interest of the failed group's creditors to vote in favour of a proposed deed of company arrangement that would see them receiving as little as 3.1 cents on the dollar.

UK regulator looks to simplify advice

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Taking a leaf out of Australia's book, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on measures to improve the access to and affordability of financial advice - a move that would see the establishment of a simplified regime in addition to the current, regulated sphere.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.