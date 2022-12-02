CareSuper appoints chief executive

CareSuper has named its new chief executive, taking over from Julie Lander.

Michael Dundon will become CareSuper's chief executive in March 2023.

He was previously chief executive of VicSuper before it merged with First State Super to create Aware Super. He is currently consulting to Aware Super on corporate development and inorganic growth strategy.

Dundon has also previously served as chief executive of ESSSuper.

"CareSuper welcomes Michael at an exciting time for our award-winning fund. As a proven superannuation leader, our members will benefit from his work to continue to grow CareSuper to be Australia's leading challenger fund to the mega funds, offering Australians a diversity of fund sizes in the national interest," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.

She also paid tribute to Lander.

"Julie has been a tremendous leader of CareSuper for over two decades having overseen significant growth in the fund over that time. She embodies our values and our commitment to members and has made a substantial contribution to the superannuation sector more broadly."

"We are truly grateful to have had such a remarkable and inspiring leader and we look forward to recognising her enormous contribution to CareSuper over the coming months."