CareSuper appoints chief executive

CareSuper appoints chief executiveBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022 1:06PM
Read more: CareSuper, Aware Super, Michael Dundon, Julie Lander, First State Super, VicSuper
CareSuper has named its new chief executive, taking over from Julie Lander.
Michael Dundon will become CareSuper's chief executive in March 2023.
He was previously chief executive of VicSuper before it merged with First State Super to create Aware Super. He is currently consulting to Aware Super on corporate development and inorganic growth strategy.
Dundon has also previously served as chief executive of ESSSuper.
"CareSuper welcomes Michael at an exciting time for our award-winning fund. As a proven superannuation leader, our members will benefit from his work to continue to grow CareSuper to be Australia's leading challenger fund to the mega funds, offering Australians a diversity of fund sizes in the national interest," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.
She also paid tribute to Lander.
"Julie has been a tremendous leader of CareSuper for over two decades having overseen significant growth in the fund over that time. She embodies our values and our commitment to members and has made a substantial contribution to the superannuation sector more broadly."
"We are truly grateful to have had such a remarkable and inspiring leader and we look forward to recognising her enormous contribution to CareSuper over the coming months."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Corporate super plan seeks merger partner
Frontier appoints head of equities
DASS clients pushed to accept paltry recoupment
UK regulator looks to simplify advice
|Sponsored by
What does ESG mean for private credit?
The impact of ESG on investor and manager behavior has changed the way we look at the world. Discover what ESG means for private credit.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD