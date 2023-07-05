Capital Group unveils multi-sector income fund

The US investment manager has launched its Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Fund (MSI) to the local market.

MSI combines investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market bonds and securitised credit in a single portfolio.

Consistent with Capital Group's investment approach, the strategy is managed by multiple portfolio managers, rather than a single manager.

Interestingly, the fund is based on and managed by the same investment team as the Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategy from the US, which was seeded in 2019.

"We are pleased to be introducing the Capital Group MSI Fund to Australian investors as the investment case for an exposure to fixed income assets continues to strengthen, particularly for long-term focused investors," Capital Group managing director financial intermediaries Australia and New Zealand Jorden Brown said.

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, the ability to find reliable sources of income has become increasingly important, Brown said, adding that the strategy was originally created to help address this need in a consistent way.

"We believe our new multi-sector income fund, offering a mix of high quality and higher yielding assets, is particularly compelling in the current market environment," Brown said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with advisors and investors in Australia on their long-term wealth creation plans, now with this flexible multi-sector income strategy being part of the mix."