Capital Group managing director exits

Capital Group's managing director for the Australia and New Zealand business has stepped down after 10 years.

The fund manager confirmed that Paul Hennessy has exited as it hired Murray Brewer in the newly created role of head of Australia client group.

Hennessy told Financial Standard that his connection with Capital Group began more than 20 years ago.

Hennessy used to work for Greenwich Associates where Capital Group was a client.

Greenwich provided Hennessy an opportunity to transfer from Australia to the North American office, where he worked as a consultant in institutional brokerage and pension funds for five-and-a-half years.

The relationship with Capital Group continued when Hennessy moved to CIBC World Markets and Macquarie Group.

At Macquarie, Hennessy was the head of distribution for the Macquarie Funds Group and the global head of account management for Macquarie Securities.

In 2011, Capital Group tapped Hennessy to open its first office in Australia.

Brewer joined from T.Rowe Price where he was the country head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand. He departed at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.