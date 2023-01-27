Capital Group kicks off succession plan

The global active investment manager has overhauled its executive team and appointed new leaders to roles that will assume the management responsibilities of chairman and chief executive.

Investment veterans, chief executive Tim Armour and vice-chair and president Rob Lovelace will step down in October after a combined 77-years with the firm.

In their place, Mike Gitlin is set to become president and chief executive and chair of Capital Group's management committee.

Martin Romo will become chair of Capital Group and chief investment officer, while Jody Jonsson will become vice chair, as well as continuing her role as president of Capital Research Management Company (CRMC) and chair of the CRMC executive committee.

The new senior leaders will work with other members of Capital Group's management committee to deliver on the firm's existing long-term strategy.

"The changes announced today reflect a leadership succession plan that has been in motion for many years," the firm said.

Drawing on his strong experience in the investment, operating, and client-facing groups, Gitlin will work with other leaders to execute on Capital's strategy and growth plans.

Over his eight years with Capital Group, Gitlin has helped it become one of the largest active fixed income managers globally, with approximately $450 billion in assets and 50 years of experience in fixed income markets.

Prior to joining , he was head of fixed income at T. Rowe Price, and earlier its global head of trading.

Meanwhile, Romo will work to ensure that Capital Group's investment process, The Capital System, operates at its highest level.

As chair of Capital Group, he will also partner with the other leaders in all aspects of its strategic goals, culture, and people.

Romo has 31 years of investment experience at Capital Group.

As with Gitlin and Romo, Jonsson's experience spans the breadth of Capital, and she will help develop and drive strategic vision and execution.

She has 34 years of investment experience with Capital Group.

"Throughout our over 90-year history, continuity and consistency have been a hallmark of how we manage assets for clients, and formal succession planning is critical to delivering superior, long-term investment results for them," Amour said.

"I started at Capital right out of college, as many here do. It has been a privilege to be part of building and passing along a strong and unique culture."

He added: "I am proud to see how well-positioned Capital is and am confident the next leadership group will continue to deliver on our mission, helping people achieve their long-term financial goals."

Lovelace, who will continue with Capital Group as a portfolio manager, said that over the decades, Capital Group has thoughtfully grown to ensure the business is healthy and built for the long term.

"It is with that same consideration and care that Capital has selected our next leaders. Mike, Martin and Jody are people I have worked with for years and greatly admire."