Capgemini names new managing director

Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.

Kaylene O'Brien has been appointed as the managing director for Australia and New Zealand effective 1 March 2021. She succeeds Pietschner who was promoted to the larger role of chief executive of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit earlier this year.

O'Brien will lead a team of more than 2000 people across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, and Wellington.

She will oversee Capgemini's breadth of capabilities in strategy and transformation, applications and technology, and operations and engineering, as a strategic business partner to clients to accelerate their digital transformation and help them get the future they want.

O'Brien joins Capgemini from Deloitte, where she was the managing partner of Deloitte Consulting Australia and part of its global and Asia Pacific consulting executive team.

She brings over 25 years' consulting experience with a focus on technology and digital transformation within the government and private sector.

O'Brien held various leadership positions during her 24-year career at Deloitte and is also currently a member of Chief Executive Women (CEW).

Pietschner said O'Brien is a recognised leader in the industry and brings a wealth of experience that drives customer innovation, growth, and talent inclusivity.

"I am delighted to welcome Kaylene to Capgemini to lead our talented team into the next chapter of growth in Australia and New Zealand and help support our ambition in the Asia Pacific region to create a sustainable and inclusive future for our clients, people and communities," Pietschner said.

O'Brien said she is honoured to lead the next stage of growth for Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand.

"The business has all the right elements, and a compelling purpose to 'unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future," she said.

"Capgemini has a unique position in the market, and it is a great environment for our people to get the future they want."