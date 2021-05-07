Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV

A major Canadian pension investment manager has entered a joint venture with a UK real estate investment firm to develop a logistics portfolio valued at close to $2 billion.

Together, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and Bridge Industrial will acquire properties and develop last-mile logistics assets in Greater London and the Midlands region.

They are targeting a total portfolio value of $1.78 billion, focused on "build-to-core" opportunities. Under the arrangement, Bridge will oversee all development activities.

"We are excited to form this strategic partnership with PSP Investments as Bridge continues to grow its global portfolio and capital partnerships," Bridge chief financial officer Sean Zasche said.

"Their focus on high-quality, infill real estate and long-term ownership aligns well with Bridge's business model."

Likewise, PSP Investments managing director for Europe and Asia Pacific, real estate investments Stephane Jalbert said the investment manager is excited to be partnering with Bridge as it builds out its European logistics portfolio.

"Urban logistics is a key sector for PSP globally, given the accelerated growth of e-commerce and the need to adapt real estate to meet shifting consumer behaviour. Bridge has proven development capabilities from which the venture will benefit, enhancing returns beyond the sector trend," he said.