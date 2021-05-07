NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   12:40PM

A major Canadian pension investment manager has entered a joint venture with a UK real estate investment firm to develop a logistics portfolio valued at close to $2 billion.

Together, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and Bridge Industrial will acquire properties and develop last-mile logistics assets in Greater London and the Midlands region.

They are targeting a total portfolio value of $1.78 billion, focused on "build-to-core" opportunities. Under the arrangement, Bridge will oversee all development activities.

"We are excited to form this strategic partnership with PSP Investments as Bridge continues to grow its global portfolio and capital partnerships," Bridge chief financial officer Sean Zasche said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Their focus on high-quality, infill real estate and long-term ownership aligns well with Bridge's business model."

Likewise, PSP Investments managing director for Europe and Asia Pacific, real estate investments Stephane Jalbert said the investment manager is excited to be partnering with Bridge as it builds out its European logistics portfolio.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Urban logistics is a key sector for PSP globally, given the accelerated growth of e-commerce and the need to adapt real estate to meet shifting consumer behaviour. Bridge has proven development capabilities from which the venture will benefit, enhancing returns beyond the sector trend," he said.

Read more: PSP InvestmentsBridge IndustrialPublic Sector Pension Investment BoardSean ZascheStephane Jalbert
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
Pension funds unite for ESG
Canadian pension fund manager dumps Blue Sky
PSP ramps up Aussie agriculture investment
Blue Sky scores major pension fund mandate
Brexit endangers EU asset manager passport
Australasia sees continued Canadian investment
Canadian pension fund buys AMP NZ property portfolio
NZ Super sells forestry stake to iwi group
Editor's Choice
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:13PM
Centrepoint Alliance has appointed a head of business and operations for its recently acquired advice software arm Enzumo.
APRA approves MLC super takeover
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
APRA has given IOOF the go-ahead to take over MLC's superannuation business.
Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A major Canadian pension investment manager has entered a joint venture with a UK real estate investment firm to develop a logistics portfolio valued at close to $2 billion.
AMP advice transformation leads exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:45AM
The change expert hired to transform AMP's financial advice business has left after seven months.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.