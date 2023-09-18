Newspaper icon
CalPERS investment chief tenders resignation

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023   11:54AM

The chief investment officer of the largest pension fund in the US has resigned after just 18 months in the role.

Nicole Musicco will depart the fund on September 29, citing family reasons for her resignation.

Having travelled between the fund's headquarters in Sacramento, California and her home in Toronto, Canada throughout her tenure, she said the decision will allow her to "attend to the immediate needs of family" and added that it was a time in which she needed to "prioritise those who need me most, my family and children."

Musicco was named chief investment officer at the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) in February 2022, overseeing about 400 staff. She was only the second woman to have been appointed to the role in the fund's history.

"Leading the CalPERS investment office has been an honor, and I am proud of the work my team has done to fulfill the retirement promises made to the two million Californians who have spent their lives in public service," Musicco said.

Meanwhile, CalPERS chief executive Marcie Frost said: "Nicole has brought to her work the vision and the values that we needed, the kind of approach that added real clarity and strength to our investing."

"While it will be hard to see her go, we know it's the right decision to put her family first and we applaud the strength it took to do so."

At the time Musicco joined, the fund had about US$500 billion in investments. Currently it has a market value of about $463 billion.

CalPERS deputy chief investment officer Dan Bienvenue will serve as interim chief investment officer while the fund undertakes a global search for a permanent replacement. Bienvenue has held a variety of roles at CalPERS since joining in 2004, prior to which he worked at Barclays Global Investors overseeing a $55 billion global equities portfolio.

Bienvenue also acted in the role when Musicco's predecessor, Ben Meng, resigned following an investigation into some of the investments made during his tenure. Meng was found to have invested CalPERS funds into several private equity vehicles which he also had personal holdings in.

Read more: Barclays Global InvestorsBen MengCalifornia Public Employees Retirement SystemDan BienvenueMarcie FrostNicole Musicco
