NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Calls for Rio chief to be sacked
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   12:44PM

The release of a review into the destruction of sacred sites at Juukan Gorge by Rio Tinto has resulted in calls for the chief executive to be sacked.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said it was "appalled" at the internal board review of cultural heritage management by the mining company.

"Rio Tinto's board review is highly disappointing. It amounts to little more than a public relations exercise that still attempts to blame the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people; previous Rio Tinto administrations; and anyone else, rather than the company's current senior management," ACCR strategy lead James Fitzgerald said.

"Tens of thousands of years of cultural significance get blown up and all that goes to show for it is $7 million of lost remuneration."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The Rio Tinto board review found that it had obtained legal authority to impact the Juukan rock shelters. However, it said while it was within legal obligations its actions fell short of the "standards and internal guidance" the company sets for itself.

The report noted that Rio Tinto secured legal approval to disturb the Juukan rock shelters in 2013.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"However, in the processes leading to their destruction in May 2020, Rio Tinto failed to meet some of its own internal standards and procedures in relation to the responsible management and protection of cultural heritage," the report said.

"Some decisions taken and judgements made at different points in time over a long period lacked contextual awareness. Linked-up decision making was lacking at critical points. Some dimensions of governance and oversight needed more rigour. Aspects of an inclusive work culture needed to be stronger."

As a result of the board review's findings, the Rio Tinto remuneration committee recommended that the no 2020 annual bonuses be paid to chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, corporate relations group executive Simone Niven or chief executive of iron ore Chris Salisbury.

Jacques will forgo about AUD $4.9 million, Niven will forgo just under AUD $1 million and Salisbury will forgo AUD $1,106,000.

Read more: Rio TintoJuukan GorgeChris SalisburyJean-Sebastien JacquesSimone NivenAustralasian Centre for Corporate ResponsibilityJames Fitzgerald
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Big companies dig deep
Rio Tinto decision exposes limits of super engagement
Super funds keep eye on Rio Tinto review
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
Industry fund drops Rio Tinto amid sacred site outcry
Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Sovereign wealth fund revokes exclusions
Super fund proxy voting behaviour revealed
Member outreach boosts post-merger integration
Editor's Choice
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Investors using companies' climate change risk disclosures to manage investment decisions and portfolio risk want more changes to understand how the risk information translates into action.
Zurich rejigs operations team
KARREN VERGARA
Zurich Life & Investments has made a series of leadership changes across its operations team, taking the next steps to integrate with OnePath.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oqo7TE3z