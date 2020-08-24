Calls for Rio chief to be sacked

The release of a review into the destruction of sacred sites at Juukan Gorge by Rio Tinto has resulted in calls for the chief executive to be sacked.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said it was "appalled" at the internal board review of cultural heritage management by the mining company.

"Rio Tinto's board review is highly disappointing. It amounts to little more than a public relations exercise that still attempts to blame the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people; previous Rio Tinto administrations; and anyone else, rather than the company's current senior management," ACCR strategy lead James Fitzgerald said.

"Tens of thousands of years of cultural significance get blown up and all that goes to show for it is $7 million of lost remuneration."

The Rio Tinto board review found that it had obtained legal authority to impact the Juukan rock shelters. However, it said while it was within legal obligations its actions fell short of the "standards and internal guidance" the company sets for itself.

The report noted that Rio Tinto secured legal approval to disturb the Juukan rock shelters in 2013.

"However, in the processes leading to their destruction in May 2020, Rio Tinto failed to meet some of its own internal standards and procedures in relation to the responsible management and protection of cultural heritage," the report said.

"Some decisions taken and judgements made at different points in time over a long period lacked contextual awareness. Linked-up decision making was lacking at critical points. Some dimensions of governance and oversight needed more rigour. Aspects of an inclusive work culture needed to be stronger."

As a result of the board review's findings, the Rio Tinto remuneration committee recommended that the no 2020 annual bonuses be paid to chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, corporate relations group executive Simone Niven or chief executive of iron ore Chris Salisbury.

Jacques will forgo about AUD $4.9 million, Niven will forgo just under AUD $1 million and Salisbury will forgo AUD $1,106,000.